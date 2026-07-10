The Global Icons of Impact 2026 Celebrates Leadership, Innovation, and Global Collaboration in Singapore

The Global Icons Of Impact setup Global Icons of impact leadership summit & awards panel discussion

Here are highlights from The Global Icons of Impact 2026 by The Enterprise World in Singapore, celebrating global business leaders, innovation & excellence.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Enterprise World successfully concluded The Global Icons of Impact 2026 , bringing together distinguished business leaders, entrepreneurs, innovators, and changemakers from across the world for a day of insightful discussions, global networking, and recognition. Centered around the theme “Leadership in a Changing World: Turning Uncertainty into Opportunity,” the event celebrated leadership that inspires meaningful change.The event commenced with the TGII Concept Film, followed by a guided AUM chanting session, the Global Flag Ceremony featuring representatives from 18 countries, and the TGII Leadership Pledge, symbolizing unity, collaboration, and a shared commitment to responsible leadership.Opening the event, Dhruv Apte, Founder and CEO of The Enterprise World, delivered the keynote address, “The Power of Storytelling: Building Trust, Influence & Global Impact in a Changing World,” highlighting the role of authentic storytelling in building credibility and creating lasting influence.The conference featured four keynote sessions that explored leadership from diverse perspectives. Greg Fuller, Founder and CEO of Sure Growth Management Services FZE, spoke on “Sustainability, We All Have a Part to Play.” Dr. Justin B. Mudekereza, President and CEO of Rescue Democracy International, delivered “From Power to Purpose: Rebuilding Trust as the Engine of Global Progress.” Dr. Roy Mikhael, Associate Director at KPMG Professional Services, shared practical insights through his keynote on “AI in Project Management,” while Dr. Watceilia Varso, Founder and CEO of Practice Vision, concluded the keynote sessions with “You Are Not Stuck. You’re Patterned. Why the Future of Leadership Depends on Regenerative Leadership?”The event also featured two engaging panel discussions. The first, “Purpose, Profit & Progress: The New Era of Women-Led Enterprises,” moderated by Dr. Tish Hodge, brought together Dr. Qinisile “Que” Cele, Dr. Kim Nugent, Jennifer C. Messina, and Ila Priya Karan. The second panel, “From Risk to Opportunity: Leadership Strategies for a Volatile World,” moderated by Dhruv Apte, featured Dr. Victor Tay, Kelvin C. Green, Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Hegazy, Jim Dunn, and Nick Maynard.One of the most anticipated segments of the event was the Leadership Excellence Awards 2026, recognizing individuals and organizations making remarkable contributions across diverse sectors. Special felicitations were also presented to Fawaz Tunkar and Dr. Qinisile “Que” Cele for their outstanding leadership and contributions.The award recipients included Dr. Ayu Widyaningrum, Chinedum Evans Ewe, Cranston Haankwenda, PhD, Dhanujaa Bhavaani, Film Commission (Ministry of Culture) PMO Department, Saudi Arabia, Govind Janardhanan, Dr. Huang Wei Ling, Prof. Dr. Ibrahim Hegazy, Jaena Jimenez, Jennifer C. Messina, Jim Dunn, Dr. Justin Bisimwa Mudezereza, Kelvin C. Green, Dr. Kim Nugent, Dr. Kua Kee Tui, Kumares Chandra Kumar, Nick Maynard, Paul Bailo, Dr. Ramzan M. Zakir, Dr. Roy Mikhael, Selam Tegegn, Serenity Care Connection, SMART RETRIEVAL, Tan Meng Hann Jerry, Tay Guan Hin, Thiru Damodharan, Tozama Kulati Siwisa, Dr. Tish Hodge, Prof. Dr. Utz Claassen, Dr. Victor Tay, Dr. Watceilia Varso, Zenaida F. Velasco, Dr. CJ Manjarres-Wahlberg, Dinesh Kumar Chellappan, Gal Peretz, Joan Gillman, Kevin Mead, Laura Svag, Mahnoor Nadeem, Munsub Abrar, Nafisur Rahman, Niranjana Raghunathan, Mr. Payong Srivanich, Peter Spanos, Scott Weidley, Shannon Kacherovich, and Dr. Sofica Bistriceanu.The event concluded with networking sessions and group photographs, reinforcing The Global Icons of Impact as a platform that connects visionary leaders from around the world to exchange ideas, foster collaboration, and celebrate excellence.

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