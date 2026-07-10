Home Guardian Dubai Meets Growing Demand for Home Protection During Travel

New programme reflects growing demand for coordinated home care during extended travel

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As thousands of Dubai residents travel overseas this summer, Dubai Housekeeping says homeowners are increasingly looking beyond pre-holiday cleaning and asking a different question: Who will look after my home while I’m away?The company has observed growing demand for services such as home visits, plant care, pet care and preparing homes before residents return. With Dubai’s summer heat and humidity placing additional demands on unattended homes, many homeowners are seeking practical support that keeps their homes cared for throughout their absence.In response, Dubai Housekeeping has launched Home Guardian Dubai, a coordinated programme bringing together trusted residential care services under one roof for residents travelling for holidays, business or extended periods overseas.Home Guardian Dubai includes:Home Guardian Care – Scheduled home visits, visual property checks and housekeeping support.Pet Guardian Care – Caring for pets in the comfort of their own home.Plant Guardian Care – Regular watering and care for indoor and outdoor plants.Return Ready Care – Preparing the home before residents return, including housekeeping, laundry assistance and light home organisation.“Over the past decade, we’ve seen a clear shift in what homeowners expect,” said Param Singh, CEO of Dubai Housekeeping. “Ten years ago, most conversations before a holiday were about cleaning before departure or after a family’s return. Today, more clients ask us to care for their homes while they’re away. People want someone they trust to look after their home, pets, plants and everyday living spaces. Home Guardian Dubai brings those needs together through one coordinated programme.”Home Guardian Dubai has been developed for families travelling during school holidays, professionals on extended business trips, frequent travellers and holiday homeowners. The programme reflects Dubai Housekeeping’s continued focus on supporting modern households with practical, reliable home care that extends beyond traditional housekeeping.About Dubai HousekeepingEstablished in 2014, Dubai Housekeeping provides premium residential housekeeping services across Dubai, specialising in recurring housekeeping, professional home cleaning, deep cleaning, decluttering and organising, holiday home support and personalised home care programmes. The company serves thousands of residents through professionally employed team members and a commitment to reliable service, trusted relationships and respectful employment practices.

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