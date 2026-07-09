Lawrence to Honor Rick “Tiger” Dowdell and Harry Nicholas “Nick” Rice with Educational Markers and Community Commemorations

The City of Lawrence, in partnership with the Watkins Museum of History, the families of Rick “Tiger” Dowdell and Harry Nicholas “Nick” Rice, and community partners, invites the public to participate in a series of events honoring the lives of Dowdell and Rice and reflecting on the lasting impact of the civil unrest of July 1970.

Dowdell and Rice lost their lives in separate shootings during that period. Their deaths remain an important part of Lawrence’s history and continue to shape community conversations about justice, public safety, memory, and the responsibility to tell our full history with care and honesty.

New educational markers will be installed at the locations where each man was shot. The markers are intended to preserve this history for future generations, honor the lives and families of Dowdell and Rice, and create space for reflection, learning, and community understanding.

The main commemorative program will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 12, at the Watkins Museum of History. The program will share the stories behind the new markers and recognize the many family members, historians, community members, and organizations whose work made the project possible.

Additional marker unveiling ceremonies will be held on the anniversaries of each shooting:

Rick “Tiger” Dowdell Marker Unveiling

Thursday, July 16, 7 p.m.

Near the former Salvation Army building at the south entrance of the alley between New Hampshire and Rhode Island streets.

Harry Nicholas “Nick” Rice Marker Unveiling

Monday, July 20, 7 p.m.

1241 Oread Ave., across from the Mississippi Parking Garage near the University of Kansas Memorial Union.

The effort to create these markers began in 2020, when the Lawrence City Commission established a working group to guide the project. Over five years, the group considered multiple marker texts, formats, and locations while working to ensure the final installations honored the people and history at the center of this effort.

The working group included representatives from the City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Human Relations Commission, Historic Resources Commission, Watkins Museum of History, and the Rice and Dowdell families. The Historic Resources Commission recommended the final marker designs in January 2026, and the Lawrence City Commission approved the marker text in February 2026.

The City extends its gratitude to the families of Rick “Tiger” Dowdell and Harry Nicholas “Nick” Rice for their leadership, patience, and continued commitment to this work. Special recognition is also due to Chris Rice, brother of Nick Rice, whose advocacy and perseverance helped move the project forward; Steve Nowak of the Watkins Museum of History for his extensive dedication to the effort; and historian William Tuttle, who generously prepared the marker text.

Lawrence’s history includes moments of pain, loss, and unresolved questions. Honoring Dowdell and Rice through these educational markers is one step toward ensuring those stories are not forgotten, that their families are recognized, and that future generations have the opportunity to learn from the past.

Community members are encouraged to attend the July 12 program and the anniversary unveiling events.

Contact: City Communications, citycommunications@lawrenceks.gov

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