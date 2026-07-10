A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards 2026 Call for Nominations Announced

Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards

A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards 2026 invites medical technology innovators and healthcare designers worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards. The A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Medical Product Designers, Medical Equipment Manufacturers, Biomedical Engineers, Medical Device Brands, Medical Device Designers, Healthcare Providers, Hospital Equipment Manufacturers, Clinical Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Industrial Designers, Scientific Instrument Manufacturers, Medical Device Producers, Healthcare Technology Innovators, Surgical Instrument Designers, Diagnostic Equipment Developers, Research Equipment Brands, Medical Device Consultants, Medical Technology Experts, Medical Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Medical technologies and healthcare products developed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary design evaluation, Medical Product Designers, Medical Equipment Manufacturers, Biomedical Engineers, Medical Device Brands, Medical Device Designers, Healthcare Providers, Hospital Equipment Manufacturers, Clinical Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Firms, Industrial Designers, Scientific Instrument Manufacturers, Medical Device Producers, Healthcare Technology Innovators, Surgical Instrument Designers, Diagnostic Equipment Developers, Research Equipment Brands, Medical Device Consultants, Medical Technology Experts, Medical Product Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Medical Product Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Medical Product Awards consideration.The A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards recognize innovations that improve healthcare delivery, patient safety and clinical performance through exceptional design. From diagnostic technologies and surgical instruments to rehabilitation devices and digital healthcare solutions, the competition celebrates products that combine engineering excellence, ergonomic design and medical innovation. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, designers, biomedical engineers, healthcare professionals and industry experts, ensuring recognition is based solely on design quality, usability and technological advancement.Medical Product Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Medical Product Awards.Eligible entries include diagnostic equipment, surgical devices, rehabilitation technologies and medical instruments that could be submitted to A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards : Stethoscopes, Wheelchairs, Defibrillators, MRI Machines, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics, Ultrasound Devices, Pacemakers and More. Medical Product Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/16 Award for Good Medical Product DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Medical Product Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A' Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Medical Product Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards. Medical Product Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, healthcare professionals, biomedical engineers, medical technology companies and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=16 to see past winners of the A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/16 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design AwardsThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across healthcare, industrial design, engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative medical technologies and healthcare products, the competition promotes safer, more efficient and user-centered solutions for patients and medical professionals worldwide. Through international recognition, media exposure and extensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help designers, manufacturers and healthcare innovators present groundbreaking medical products that advance healthcare through design excellence. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Medical Devices and Medical Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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