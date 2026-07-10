Max Fashion’s Women’s New Summer Collection Brings the Season’s Tropical Trends

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Fashion , the leading value fashion brand in the Middle East and part of Landmark Group, unveils its High Summer Women’s Collection, proving that the season’s most vibrant trends can be both on-trend and entirely attainable. Inspired by the spirit of a tropical getaway, the collection brings together bold magenta accents, lush tropical florals, and holiday-inspired placement prints, the looks defining the season, at the accessible prices Max Fashion is known for.Built on cool cotton bases that stay light and breathable through the region’s warmest months, the collection makes elevated, trend-led dressing easy to own. An elevated embellished tee adds a touch of modern femininity, delivering a statement-making piece without the premium price tag typically attached to the look.Key silhouettes anchor the collection, from a statement placement-print dress to relaxed resort-inspired separates and a seasonal wrap-front pant that moves easily from poolside to evening. Designed to be styled and restyled across the season, each piece offers real versatility and value from a single edit.Commenting on the launch, Haroon Rasheed, Senior Head of Marketing at Landmark Group, said: “High Summer proves that the season’s boldest trends don’t have to come at a premium. We’ve brought tropical florals, bold magenta, and relaxed resort silhouettes into a collection that feels fun, confident, and full of holiday energy, while keeping it genuinely accessible. At Max Fashion, we believe every woman should be able to wear the looks she loves without compromising on price, and this collection is a true expression of that.”With its escapist mood, on-trend silhouettes, and accessible price point, the Women’s Summer Collection puts a confident burst of colour within reach this season, designed for the warmth and pace of the region.The Max Fashion High Summer Women’s Collection is now available across stores and online across the region.For more information, visit https://www.maxfashion.com/

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