Rakuten Viki Expands Its Chinese Drama Lineup with New Romance Series Love for You

The highly anticipated Song Weilong and Zhang Jingyi-led romance joins Viki's growing collection of premium Chinese dramas

The highly anticipated Song Weilong and Zhang Jingyi-led romance joins Viki's growing collection of premium Chinese dramas

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rakuten Viki , the global streaming destination for Asian entertainment, continues to expand its premium Chinese drama offering through its partnership with MangoTV, one of China's leading platforms. As part of this collaboration, the highly anticipated romance series Love for You is now available on Viki, blending themes of first love and family bonds with an underlying crime mystery.Even before its premiere, Love for You has generated significant anticipation across online fan communities, driven by its adaptation of the popular novel Wild Dog Bones and the first-ever on-screen pairing of Song Weilong, known for hit dramas Shine on Me and Go Ahead, with Zhang Jingyi, whose acclaimed performances in Lighter & Princess and Blossoms in Adversity have established her as one of China's brightest young stars. Song Weilong recently received the People's Choice Award at the Global OTT Awards in Busan for his performance in Shine on Me, further cementing his status as one of China's most sought-after leading actors.The drama also reunites acclaimed creatives known for crafting emotionally resonant romance series, while its nostalgic 1990s backdrop, literary origins and cinematic storytelling reflect the growing evolution of modern Chinese dramas beyond conventional romance.Adapted from the bestselling web novel Wild Dog Bones (Ye Gou Gu Tou) by Xiu Tu Cheng, Love for You follows Chen Yi and Miao Jing, whose lives become intertwined after their parents' paths cross during the 1990s. As hostility gives way to unexpected emotions, tragedy and unexpected separation pull them apart. Years later, the pair reunite in their hometown, where unresolved feelings intertwine with long-buried family secrets and a decades-old criminal case, creating an emotionally rich story of resilience, redemption and second chances.The drama is directed by veteran romance specialist Liu Junjie, whose previous works include fan-favorite hits Boss & Me, My Sunshine, and Lighter & Princess, Love for You– bringing together one of Chinese television's most experienced romance directors with two of the nation’s biggest rising stars.Chinese dramas continue to enjoy unprecedented international popularity, with audiences increasingly seeking premium romance titles featuring acclaimed casts, bestselling literary adaptations and high production values. Across social media and streaming platforms, C-dramas have cultivated vibrant global fan communities, while international platforms have significantly expanded investments in Chinese content to meet growing demand from audiences worldwide."Love for You perfectly captures what audiences are looking for in today's Chinese dramas—emotionally layered storytelling, compelling performances and cinematic production," said Jaehee Hong, Chief Content Officer at Rakuten Viki. "As demand for premium C-dramas continues to grow globally, we're excited to bring viewers another highly anticipated title featuring two of China's brightest stars."Alongside Love for You, audiences can also stream newly released Chinese titles including Road to Success, Ancient Bracelet, How to Train Your Killer, The Epoch of Miyu, and How to Train Your Killer on Viki in select regions.

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