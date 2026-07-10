A' City Planning and Urban Design Awards 2026 Call for Entries Announced

Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards

A' City Planning and Urban Design Awards 2026 invites urban planners, municipalities and design professionals worldwide.

COMO, CO, ITALY, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, A' Design Award & Competition has released its call for entries to A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards. The A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards are open for entries by Camping Gear Designers, Outdoor Equipment Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Camping Gear Brands, Outdoor Equipment Brands, Camping Gear Manufacturers, Outdoor Equipment Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Adventure Sports Companies, Outdoor Recreation Retailers, Material Science Specialists, Industrial Designers, Design Engineers, Adventure Tourism Operators, Camping Gear Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies worldwide. Urban planning and city development projects completed within the last 10 years are eligible for participation.The A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards is a two-phase competition. Participation begins with a complimentary preliminary evaluation, Camping Gear Designers, Outdoor Equipment Designers, Product Designers, Industrial Design Studios, Camping Gear Brands, Outdoor Equipment Brands, Camping Gear Manufacturers, Outdoor Equipment Manufacturers, Design Consultants, Adventure Sports Companies, Outdoor Recreation Retailers, Material Science Specialists, Industrial Designers, Design Engineers, Adventure Tourism Operators, Camping Gear Innovation, Consultancy, Research and Development Companies can register at A' Design Awards to submit a work for the Camping Gear Awards, and get a preliminary score for their entries. Projects that pass the preliminaries can proceed with nomination, however it shall be noted in advance that there is a nominal fee for nominating entries for Camping Gear Awards consideration.The A' City Planning and Urban Design Awards celebrate visionary projects that shape sustainable, resilient and people-centered cities. From masterplans and public spaces to mobility networks and urban regeneration strategies, the competition recognizes planning solutions that enhance quality of life, environmental performance and long-term urban development. Entries are evaluated anonymously by an international jury of more than 300 academics, architects, urban planners, engineers, policymakers and design professionals, ensuring recognition is based solely on innovation, sustainability and planning excellence.Camping Gear Awards Timeline & EligibilityDeadline for entries to A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards is on September 30, 2026. Results of the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards will be announced on May 1, 2027. Professional-edition laureates of the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards will be granted the highly coveted A' Design Prize which contains a series of PR, marketing and publicity tools to celebrate the status of winning the Camping Gear Awards.Eligible entries include masterplans, public realm projects, mobility strategies and sustainable urban developments that could be submitted to A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards : Tents, Sleeping Bags, Backpacks, Camping Stoves, Lanterns, Multi-Tools, Hiking Boots, Water Filters and More. Camping Gear Awards Sub-categories and their descriptions are available at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/48 Award for Good Camping Gear DesignThe Professional and coveted A' Design Prize for A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards includes: Design Excellence Certificate, Lifetime license to use the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards Winner Logo, Yearbook of Best Designs, Exhibitions of Awarded Works in Italy, Exclusive Design Award Trophy, Exclusive Invitation to Take Part in the A' Design Awards’ Gala-Night – La Notte Premio A', Translation of Awarded Works into Foreign Languages, Entry to Prime Clubs, as well as inclusion in World Design Rankings, Designer Rankings, Camping Gear Design Classifications and Design Legends platforms.In addition, eligible laureates of the A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards will also get an exclusive interview which will be published at Designer Interviews website as well as included in the Press Kits. Award winners will also get a press release prepared to announce their victory. For the winners of A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards , a very inclusive press kit will be prepared which contains the exclusive interview with the designer, the press release for award announcement in addition to design images, photographs of the designer, logo of the designer and the client, dozens of high-resolution photos and images for added exposure including a portfolio that contains previews of other designs projects by the designer.The Press Kits prepared for the winners of the A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards will be distributed to thousands of press members who have gained press accreditation from A’ Design Awards. Furthermore there are already dozens of press partners who have confirmed in advance to publish a selection of the best projects among award winners. Both the Press Kit preparation and distribution service as well as the A' Design Prize are given free of charge to the Camping Gear Awards laureates as a gift to celebrate their success of winning the A' Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards. Camping Gear Design Awards Entry & WinnersPress Members, urban planners, municipalities, policymakers and design enthusiasts are invited to visit https://competition.adesignaward.com/winners-category.php?CATEGORY=48 to see past winners of the A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards.• Award Description could be found at https://competition.adesignaward.com/category/48 • Participants can register at https://competition.adesignaward.com/enter About A' Design Award & CompetitionThe A' Design Award & Competition recognizes excellence across urban planning, architecture, engineering and numerous creative disciplines. By honoring innovative planning strategies and urban development projects, the competition promotes sustainable growth, smarter infrastructure and better public environments worldwide. Through international recognition, media exposure and comprehensive promotional opportunities, the A' Design Awards help planners, municipalities and design organizations showcase projects that contribute to healthier, more connected and future-ready cities. To learn more about the A' Design Awards and the A' International Camping Gear and Outdoor Equipment Design Awards please visit designaward.com

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