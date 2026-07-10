Disaster Unemployment Assistance Available for 5 affected areas in Mississippi

Date: July 9, 2026

Jackson, MS –

On June 30, 2026, the State of Mississippi received a major disaster declaration (DR-4922-MS). The Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) announced today that Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) is available for the following five counties in Mississippi: Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties.

Individuals who live or work in one of the affected counties and could not work because of major destruction that occurred on May 6-7, 2026, caused by the Severe Storm, Straight-line Winds, Tornadoes, and Flooding are entitled to apply and may be eligible to receive unemployment benefits. The Disaster Assistance Period begins May 10, 2026, through January 2, 2027. Each claim will be reviewed to determine eligibility to receive DUA.

Self-employed individuals who were living or working in the affected areas at the time of the major disaster and those who are unemployed as a result of the major disaster may be eligible for DUA. In addition, those who were unable to reach their jobs because the disaster prevented their travel, or who were scheduled to begin employment, but the disaster prevented them from doing so, may apply.

Individuals eligible for DUA are those who:

Were unemployed for at least one week after the date of the disaster Became the income provider or major support for a household because of the disaster-related death of the head of the household Cannot work because of an injury caused as a direct result of the disaster Could not work or lost work as a result of physical damage or destruction of a business; or unable to work because of the physical inaccessibility of the place of employment due to its closure Were scheduled to have started work and do not have the job as a direct result of the disaster.

Individuals from Franklin, Lamar, Lawrence, Lincoln, and Wilkinson Counties can apply online 24 hours a day at www.mdes.ms.gov or by calling 601-493-9428 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance is Monday, August 31, 2026.