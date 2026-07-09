Governor Stein Celebrates North Carolina’s #1 Economy, Calls on General Assembly to Lower the Cost of Living

NORTH CAROLINA, July 9 - Today CNBC announced its 2026 rankings for America’s Top States for Business. Governor Stein released the following statement:

“North Carolina’s got a good thing going. This is the sixth straight year that North Carolina has ranked in the Top 2 states for business. This year, we’re the #1 state for the economy, the #2 state for business, and the #3 state for workforce. I’m proud that we announced a record-breaking number of jobs in 2025, expanding opportunity to every corner of the state.

“But this ranking proves that we can’t rest on our laurels. Other states want what we have, and we’ve got to keep investing to build strong infrastructure, double down on our high quality of life, and make North Carolina more affordable to live, work, and raise a family. My administration is working to lower the cost of housing, child care, health care, and utilities – and I have long called on the General Assembly to join me in those commitments. When a state goes more than 1,000 days without passing a budget, you can’t be surprised to see some consequences. I am confident that the budget is a launching pad, not our landing place.

“North Carolina is growing and thriving, and remaining in the top two is just another reminder of all our state has to offer. Let’s keep building our success story by investing in people and lowering the cost of living so that we can build a safer, stronger, and more prosperous North Carolina.”