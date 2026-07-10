SaRA Health and Medbridge Partner to Close the RTM Billing Gap

Seamless integration ensures rehabilitation practices capture every billable code they earn

RTM is no longer a question of whether to do it — it is now a question of how to do it best.” — Donovan Campbell

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SaRA Health, a Remote Therapeutic Monitoring platform serving independent outpatient rehabilitation practices, today announced a strategic partnership with Medbridge , a digital health platform for clinician education, home exercise programs, outcomes collection, and remote therapeutic monitoring (RTM). SaRA's billing optimization engine is now integrated directly into the Medbridge platform, enabling practices to capture and bill every RTM code they earn — addressing a systemic industry problem where earned revenue routinely goes uncollected.Across the industry, even best-in-class practices achieve only 80–85% code fill, with some practices operating as low as 9.5% due to EMR constraints. The issue spans virtually all EMRs: clinicians deliver the care, but billing infrastructure fails to capture it.If you're running — or ran — an RTM program and felt "the juice wasn't worth the squeeze," now is the time to reassess.With SaRA's engine embedded in Medbridge, practices see zero workflow disruption. Clinicians continue working in Medbridge exactly as they do today, while every billable code is identified, validated against timing and documentation requirements, and delivered for billing behind the scenes."Partnering with Medbridge is a dream come true — a best-in-class platform and team driving the industry forward. 'I'm not sure the juice is worth the squeeze' — a quote repeated far too many times — is headed toward extinction. That means more time on clinical care, better outcomes, reduced burnout, and a much-needed lift in net revenue per visit for practices." — Steven Coen, Co-Founder & CEO, SaRA Health"Our customers deliver real care between visits. What too often breaks down is the billing infrastructure that turns that care into revenue. We partnered with SaRA because they solve exactly that. RTM is no longer a question of whether to do it — it is now a question of how to do it best. Practices need real clinical impact and a durable lift in net revenue per visit, without the headache. That is what we are committed to delivering for our customers." — Donovan Campbell, Chief Executive Officer, Medbridge"We partnered with SaRA so clinicians never have to think about billing. They keep their focus on delivering the highest-quality care and operating their HEP and RTM in Medbridge exactly as they do today, while SaRA's engine identifies every eligible code, validates it, and delivers it for billing behind the scenes." — Andrew Mickus, Chief Content and Clinical Officer, Medbridge"Medbridge is where rehab has been happening between visits for years — I know because I used it daily as my home exercise program platform for nearly 10 years. SaRA was built on the same belief: the best outcomes come from a strong patient–provider relationship, deepened between visits when patients stay engaged and providers have real clinical signal to act on. This integration captures every RTM code practices earn without changing how clinicians work. Better for patients and providers — and just the beginning of what we're building together." — Paul Yerhot, Chief Clinical Officer, SaRA HealthThe companies note this integration is the first step in a broader partnership, with additional clinical and operational capabilities planned.Current Medbridge customers should contact their Account Manager to learn more, and interested practices should reach out to sales@medbridge.com.About SaRA HealthSaRA Health is the patient engagement, billing, and network infrastructure bringing independent outpatient rehab into the future of high-value MSK care. Combining Remote Therapeutic Monitoring (RTM) billing infrastructure with clinically integrated network capabilities, SaRA gives independent PT, OT, and speech therapy practices the tools to capture new revenue and demonstrate value to payers — building the connective infrastructure that lets independent practices stay independent as consolidation reshapes rehab.

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