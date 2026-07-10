City advances discussions on the future of the Chinatown Cultural Center

Mayor Blangiardi, members of the Taiwanese Delegation, and Taipei Economic & Cultural Office Director Jerry Chang

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu concluded two days of productive discussions with a Taiwanese delegation focused on the future of the Chinatown Cultural Center.

During the visit, the delegation met with Mayor Rick Blangiardi and eight of Hawaiʻi’s leading developers to explore opportunities for collaboration and investment in the project. The unprecedented meetings reflected a shared commitment to advancing the vision for the Cultural Center while further strengthening the longstanding relationship between Hawaiʻi and Taiwan.

“The vision our Taiwanese partners shared with us over the past two days was both inspiring and encouraging,” said Mayor Blangiardi. “I was especially impressed by their genuine commitment to collaboration and their determination to help bring the Chinatown Cultural Center to life. Their passion for this project and their willingness to work alongside our community give me great confidence in what we will accomplish together.”

The discussions demonstrated strong interest in the project and reinforced the positive momentum surrounding the Cultural Center. City leaders remain optimistic about the path forward and look forward to continuing discussions with stakeholders as plans for the Chinatown Cultural Center advance.

—PAU—