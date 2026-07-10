American Legion Department of North Carolina Names Brunswick Composite Squadron CAP Cadet of the Year

By: 2d Lt. Frederick Walton, CAP

Public Affairs Officer, Brunswick Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Cadet 2d Lt. Langston Elkins, a member of the Brunswick Composite Squadron (MAR-NC-170), has been selected as the American Legion Department of North Carolina CAP Cadet of the Year, recognizing her exceptional leadership, academic achievement, character, and commitment to community service. Cadets from across the state of North Carolina compete for this prestigious award.

On July 7, 2026, members of Richard H. Stewart, Jr. American Legion Post # 543 from St. James, N. C. presented Cadet 2d Lt. Elkins with a commemorative plaque honoring her statewide achievement. She also received a certificate and a $1,500 scholarship in recognition of being selected as the 2026 American Legion Post 543 Cadet of the Year.

Cadet 2d Lt. Elkins earned the General Billy Mitchell Award in April, presented to her by Group 5 (NC-005) commander Lt Col John R. Phillips. Recipients of this award demonstrate outstanding leadership, aerospace education, physical fitness, and character development, and are promoted to the grade of Cadet 2nd Lieutenant.

The General Billy Mitchell Award is one of the Civil Air Patrol's most significant milestones, awarded upon successful completion of the first eight achievements of the organization's structured 16-phase Cadet Program. A 2026 graduate and valedictorian of The Center of Applied Science and Technology (COAST) in Bolivia, N. C., Cadet 2d Lt. Elkins has committed to serving her country in the United States Navy. She will report to Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, on August 3, 2026, to begin basic training.

The Brunswick Composite Squadron (MAR-NC-170), along with American Legion Post 543, congratulates Cadet 2d Lt. Langston Elkins on these remarkable accomplishments and thanks her for her commitment to service. We wish her every success as she begins her Navy career and continues a lifetime of leadership and dedication to our nation.

For More Information:

2d Lt. Frederick Walton, CAP