Fanzlaw outlines Elder Law Section priorities for 2026-27

Amy J. Fanzlaw

Amy J. Fanzlaw of Boca Raton has begun her term as chair of The Florida Bar's Elder Law Section, outlining plans to expand member engagement and provide robust continuing legal education while building on the section's longstanding focus on serving older adults and their families.

In an inaugural message to section members, Fanzlaw said her priorities include delivering "high-quality CLE programming" and increasing opportunities for members to participate through committees, volunteer projects, and leadership roles. She encouraged members to mentor colleagues, share their expertise as CLE speakers, and become more involved in section activities.

“Your involvement is key. Whether by attending a committee meeting, volunteering for a special project, or sharing your expertise as a speaker at a CLE program, your participation matters,” she said. “New voices are not only welcome — they are essential. Our growth as a section depends on the diversity of experiences and perspectives that each member brings, and we are committed to creating space for more members to contribute and lead.”

Fanzlaw also announced two signature events planned for the coming year: the section's Annual Retreat, scheduled for October 15-18 at the World Equestrian Center in Ocala, and the 2027 Florida Elder Law Symposium, set for January 14-16. She described the symposium as the section's flagship CLE event and said both gatherings will provide opportunities for members to earn continuing education credits, exchange ideas, and strengthen professional relationships.

Fanzlaw practices with Osborne, Osborne & Fanzlaw and is board certified by The Florida Bar as an expert and specialist in Wills, Trusts and Estates and in Elder Law.

Reflecting on the section's mission, Fanzlaw said elder law attorneys help clients preserve dignity while navigating some of life's most challenging transitions, and she pledged to build on the foundation established by past section leaders.