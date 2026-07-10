Seminole Bar honors Judge John Woodard's legacy

Seminole County Bar Association President Matthews R. Bark, right, and Gary Siegel present Joanie Woodard with a framed copy of the U.S. Constitution during a June 26 Celebration of Life honoring her late husband, Judge John Woodard. Donated by the Seminole County Bar Association, the Constitution will be displayed in a Seminole County courtroom in his memory.

The Seminole County Bar Association honored the late Judge John L. Woodard III during a June 26 Celebration of Life by presenting his widow, Joanie Woodard, with a framed copy of the U.S. Constitution that will be displayed in a Seminole County courtroom in his memory.

Woodard, who retired from the bench in 2025 and died in April, was widely recognized for his leadership in problem-solving courts, including pioneering work in Seminole County's Drug Court and Veterans Court. The Seminole County Board of County Commissioners recognized his contributions in a proclamation honoring his years of judicial service.

Colleagues remembered Woodard as a compassionate, thoughtful jurist whose commitment to fairness, dignity, and respect left a lasting impact on the legal community and the many individuals who appeared before him. They also praised his dedication to helping veterans and people facing substance use and mental-health challenges through innovative court programs.