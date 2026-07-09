News Release – DOH Orders ABC Towing & Parts Operator & Property Owner to Cease and Desist Accumulation of Solid Waste, Clean Up Site

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

DOH ORDERS ABC TOWING & PARTS OPERATOR & PROPERTY OWNER TO CEASE AND DESIST ACCUMULATION OF SOLID WASTE, CLEAN UP SITE

26-074

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 9, 2026

HONOLULU — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) issued a Notice of Violation and Order (NOVO) against respondents ABC Towing & Parts, LLC and property owner JH Hawaii property, LLC for failing to properly store solid waste and failing to remove accumulated solid waste at its site, located at 794 H Lehua Ave. in Pearl City. In addition, ABC Towing & Parts, LLC has been identified as having operated a solid waste management site without approval from the DOH. The NOVO was issued on July 8, 2026.

The NOVO orders respondents to immediately cease and desist accumulating solid waste at the site and take actions to clean up the site, including removing all solid waste from the site within 60 days. The company has also been ordered to submit a work plan and implementation schedule within 60 days for DOH review, to assess the site for potential contaminants and remediate the property if necessary. The DOH also levied a shared $213,800 administrative penalty against both respondents and an additional $205,900 administrative penalty against ABC Towing & Parts, LLC.

“Failure to follow state regulations regarding solid waste management poses risks to public health and the environment,” said Deputy Director for Environmental Health Kathleen Ho. “We are issuing this order to hold the operator and landowner accountable to clean up the site as quickly as possible.”

ABC Towing and Parts’ solid waste management permit expired on Oct. 31, 2025. After sending the property owner and operator a warning letter and initiating multiple attempts to inspect the site, the DOH was allowed access and inspected the site on June 23, 2026.

During the June 23, 2026, inspection, DOH inspectors observed accumulated solid waste at the site including a pile of mixed trash placed on the bare ground that appeared to exceed 10,000 cubic yards, approximately 3,700 cubic yards of mixed scrap metal and appliances and approximately 21,000 tires.

The respondents have 20 days following receipt of the NOVO to contest it and request a hearing.

View a copy of the NOVO here.

DOH previously issued a NOVO against the companies in 2025 .

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