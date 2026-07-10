Beyond the Packaging: Fan Foods™ Builds Retail Momentum at Target with Premium, Better-for-You Snacks

Since landing on shelves at Target stores nationwide last month, the better-for-you snack brand has built impressive momentum by pairing beloved Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters with premium ingredients and bold flavors. The current Target assortment includes fan-favorite tortilla chips featuring Grogu™, Darth Vader™ and Stitch™, along with Veggie Puffs inspired by Mickey Mouse™, Frozen™ and Spidey and His Amazing Friends™.

The better-for-you snack brand proves lasting retail success comes from premium ingredients, bold flavor and repeat purchases

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fan Foods Co.™, a fast-growing snack brand from consumer products company 5 Time Zones, is proving that the best licensed products don't just earn attention — they earn repeat purchases. Since landing on shelves at Target stores nationwide last month, the better-for-you snack brand has built impressive momentum by pairing beloved Disney, Marvel and Star Wars characters with premium ingredients and bold flavors that keep shoppers coming back for more.While familiar characters may inspire consumers to pick up a bag, it's the taste that has transformed Fan Foods from a novelty purchase into a pantry staple. Crafted with avocado oil and free from artificial flavors, colors and preservatives, the brand's tortilla chips and veggie puffs deliver the satisfying crunch and crave-worthy flavor consumers expect, but without compromising on ingredient quality.“There's no shortage of label slapping on licensed products these days. Lasting success comes down to genuine creativity and what’s actually inside the package," explained Robert Rosenberg, Chief Crunch Officer of 5 Time Zones. "We set out to create snacks that could stand on their own as premium products while celebrating some of the most beloved entertainment franchises in the world. The enthusiastic response from Target shoppers has confirmed that consumers are looking for both fun and flavor."As shoppers increasingly seek snacks made with recognizable, high-quality ingredients, Fan Foods™ has carved out a unique position by blending pop culture with the better-for-you movement. The result is a lineup that appeals equally to families, Disney enthusiasts, Marvel fans, Star Wars collectors and anyone looking for a delicious snack made with premium, recognizable ingredients.The current Target assortment includes fan-favorite tortilla chips featuring Grogu™, Darth Vader™ and Stitch™, along with Veggie Puffs inspired by Mickey Mouse™, Frozen™ and Spidey and His Amazing Friends™. Together, the collection has become one of the most distinctive offerings in the snack aisle, combining iconic characters with products consumers enjoy long after the first purchase.Food editors and early reviewers have echoed what consumers are discovering in stores: Fan Foods™ delivers on flavor as much as fandom. Rather than relying solely on recognizable characters, the brand has earned praise for creating snacks that are genuinely delicious, making them just as appealing for everyday snacking as they are for movie nights, lunchboxes and family gatherings."Today's consumers expect more from the brands they buy," Rosenberg continued. "They want cleaner ingredients, incredible taste and products that make them smile. Fan Foods™ delivers on all three, and that's what's driving our continued momentum at Target."As Fan Foods™ continues expanding its portfolio under the broader vision of 5 Time Zones, the brand remains committed to redefining licensed food products by creating premium snacks that celebrate iconic entertainment properties while setting a new standard for quality, flavor and better-for-you ingredients.About 5 Time Zones5 Time Zones is a consumer products company focused on creating innovative food and entertainment-driven brands that transform everyday snacking and at-home experiences. Its growing portfolio includes Fan Foods Co.™, a better-for-you snack brand offering premium tortilla chips, veggie puffs and complementary snack products inspired by the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises, as well as Poppowls™, an at-home movie theater brand featuring popcorn kits, collectible character packaging and immersive snack experiences designed to turn ordinary movie nights into memorable shared moments. Through strategic licensing partnerships, premium ingredients and experience-driven product innovation, 5 Time Zones creates products that connect consumers with the entertainment brands they love in new and memorable ways.

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