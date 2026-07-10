Summer Heritage Morning at Walker Ranch Homestead on Sunday, July 19

Step back into the late 1800s with a free, family-friendly day at the Walker Ranch Homestead

Boulder County, Colo. - Boulder County Parks & Open Space will host the Summer Heritage Morning event on Sunday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Ranch Homestead, 7701 Flagstaff Road.

Experience the sights, sounds, and stories of the late 1800s at this free, family-friendly event. Set in the scenic foothills west of Boulder, this immersive experience invites visitors of all ages to explore early European settler life through hands-on activities and demonstrations.

Costumed volunteers will guide you through the homestead, sharing tales and skills from a bygone era. Try your hand at daily chores from over a century ago, like churning butter, doing old-fashioned laundry, or crafting wooden shingles, and enjoy the chance to ask questions and connect with the past in a meaningful way.

Guided tours will take place throughout the event, with activities including:

Blacksmith demonstrations (if fire restrictions allow)

Log house cooking

Butter churning

Old-fashioned laundry

Old-fashioned games

Shingle making

General store

Please note that activities are subject to change based on volunteer availability.

Visitors are welcome to bring a picnic and blanket, as there are no tables at the homestead. For the enjoyment and safety of all attendees, bikes and pets are not allowed at the homestead.

Registration is not required for this activity, but you can still sign up to be notified in case the event is unexpectedly canceled.

Save the Date for the Upcoming Vintage Base Ball Game and Autumn Heritage Day

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Oct. 4 from noon to 3 p.m. to come watch an old-fashioned vintage baseball game played by 19th-century rules, as the local Walker Ranchers face off against the Colorado Vintage Base Ball Association!