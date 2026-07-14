Global One Media Appoints Veteran Broadcaster Dave Jackson as Lead Host of Stocks To Watch

Dave Jackson, Lead Host of Stocks To Watch

Veteran broadcaster and communications specialist brings more than 25 years of journalism, editorial and corporate communications experience.

I look forward to offering my experience and know-how to enhance Global One Media's reach throughout the international investment community.” — Dave Jackson, Lead Host of Stocks To Watch

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , a global investor marketing and digital communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran broadcaster and communications specialist Dave Jackson as Lead Host of Stocks To Watch . His appointment strengthens the company’s executive interview capabilities and expands its production of high-quality, investor-focused programming for audiences across North America and international markets.Dave brings more than 25 years of experience in broadcasting, journalism, corporate communications, and multimedia content. His career has spanned television, digital media, and investor-focused editorial work, with a strong foundation in storytelling, executive messaging, and broadcast production."I'm extremely excited to be part of the Global One Media team – one of the industry's most influential and trusted full-service investor relations and digital marketing agencies tailored for public companies. I look forward to offering my experience and know-how to enhance Global One's reach throughout the international investment community," said Dave Jackson.Prior to joining Global One Media, Dave served as Communications Manager at the Commonwealth of Learning, where he led internal and external communications initiatives, including media relations, content development, and stakeholder engagement. He previously held senior editorial roles at Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. and The Market Herald Canada as an Editorial Writer, Editor, Columnist, and Presenter, contributing investor-focused editorial content and multi-channel content marketing strategy.Earlier in his career, he worked in broadcast news at BCTV in Vancouver, including roles as Associate Producer, News Writer, Reporter, and Line-up Editor. Dave also received recognition from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation for his contribution to broadcast coverage of Pope John Paul II’s 1984 visit to Canada.As Lead Host of Stocks To Watch, Dave will guide long-form conversations with public company management teams, giving investors deeper insight into corporate strategy, industry trends, and company updates. His addition brings a seasoned editorial and broadcast perspective to the platform, supporting clearer communication between issuers and both retail and institutional investors.Through Stocks To Watch, Global One Media produces executive interviews and company presentations designed to bridge the gap between public companies and the investment community. Dave’s role supports the platform’s commitment to credible, high-quality programming for a growing investor audience.“Dave brings an exceptional combination of broadcast journalism, corporate communications and editorial leadership to our team. His ability to conduct insightful executive interviews aligns perfectly with our mission of helping public companies connect with investors through compelling and informative content. His appointment strengthens the value we deliver to our clients while supporting the continued expansion of our global investor media network. We are excited to welcome him as Lead Host of Stocks To Watch,” said Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media.Featured Stocks To Watch InterviewsThe following interviews highlight Dave's approach and showcase the depth of conversations he brings to public company management teams:1. Angkor Resources ($ANK | $ANKOF): Block VIII Oil & Gas Opportunity in Cambodia ( https://youtu.be/88tDlvTrdpE?si=KZrilwX6I0EdrzI5 2. Aftermath Silver ($AAG | $AAGFF) CEO on Berenguela Project Drill Results and Next Steps ( https://youtu.be/cA5F8NXUqG0?si=zr_r13foQt6t_iaF 3. NevGold ($NAU | $NAUFF) Advances Domestic Antimony Opportunity in Nevada ( https://youtu.be/cOPzU8VyLEY?si=oDQK6VXZ1cribjcO Dave’s addition reflects Global One Media’s continued investment in experienced communications professionals who can help public companies present their stories with clarity, credibility, and reach.With teams and distribution capabilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, Global One Media continues to strengthen its position as a globally integrated investor marketing and digital communications agency, providing issuers with coordinated, round-the-clock market reach and strategic access to international investor audiences.About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is an investor marketing and digital communications firm helping publicly traded and pre-IPO companies increase visibility, connect with investors and build sustained market awareness across North America, Europe and Asia. Through a fully integrated, in-house model, the firm combines strategic narrative development, premium content creation and multi-platform distribution across its global investor media network. For more information, visit www.globalonemedia.com

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