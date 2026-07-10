BPX Process Mining Benchmark: US Manufacturer Recovers Millions in Working Capital Across 90,000 O2C Cases

Process intelligence turns order-to-cash exhaust data into liquidity as the SAP ECC 2027 clock pressures finance teams to prove ROI before migration.

Working capital does not leak from the balance sheet. It leaks from the process, one unexamined order-to-cash variant at a time, and no credit line fixes what nobody has mapped.” — Nikhil Agarwal, COO, Business Process Xperts

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Why do finance leaders keep chasing liquidity through new credit lines when millions sit stranded inside their own order-to-cash cycle? Business Process Xperts (BPX), a global consulting firm running SAP transformation engagements across five continents, has published a downloadable 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 benchmark documenting how a United States building materials manufacturer recovered millions in trapped working capital after analyzing more than 90,000 order-to-cash cases. The report converts one live 𝗦𝗔𝗣 𝗦𝗶𝗴𝗻𝗮𝘃𝗶𝗼 𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗮𝗴𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 into a reusable reference for operations and finance leaders who want proof that process intelligence moves the P&L, not just the process map.Across the engagement, BPX mapped 90,000+ order-to-cash cases and isolated 14 use cases with direct P&L impact. The mining work drove a 25% reduction in overdue payments, a 55% drop in sales order rejections, and a 22% gain in on-time delivery, while identifying price-change-reduction scenarios covering 60% of pricing variance and launching 10 automation activities.𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄Liquidity has become the boardroom's scarcest asset, and receivables sit at the center of the squeeze. The Hackett Group's 2025 US Working Capital Survey found $1.7 trillion trapped in excess working capital across the top 1,000 US publicly traded nonfinancial companies. Accounts receivable alone accounts for roughly $600 billion of that opportunity, driven by an 18-day DSO gap between top and median performers. Demand for the tooling that exposes those gaps keeps climbing, with the global process mining software market valued at $3.66 billion in 2025 and projected to reach $58.18 billion by 2034.Most of that trapped cash never signals a crisis. It accumulates quietly through unmodeled order-to-cash variants, silent rework, and pricing leakage that no month-end report isolates.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗢𝘂𝘁𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱-> Working Capital Recovered: Mining overdue receivables cut late payments by 25%, releasing millions in cash that credit facilities would otherwise have carried.-> Sales Order Rejections Down: Root cause analysis on order entry lowered sales order rejections by 55%, stripping rework out ahead of invoicing.-> Pricing Leakage Exposed: Conformance checks identified price-change-reduction scenarios across 60% of pricing variance, protecting margin at the point of quotation.-> On-Time Delivery Improvement: On-Time delivery was improved through bottleneck analysis by 22% by tightening the connection between delivery and cash collection.-> Use Cases Linked with P&L: This project identified 14 order-to-cash use cases with profit and loss implications for each process metric.-> Automation Activities Identified: Results have led to 10 automation activities including ordering management, dispute resolution, and collections.-> Order to Cash Use Cases: More than 90,000 transaction cases were fed into SAP Signavio process mining tool, removing opinions in favor of events.-> Compliance with Blueprint Measured: Every single case out of all 90,000+ transaction cases was analyzed against the SAP order to cash blueprint.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝘆 𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘀There is a race against time happening in relation to the SAP transformation back log. The support for ECC will cease on December 31, 2027, forcing countless firms to move to 𝗦/𝟰𝗛𝗔𝗡𝗔 where every undocumented procedure will be unearthed. Manufacturers who have already analyzed their order to cash cycle move forward with a plan based on facts and release the trapped cash prior to moving.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Business Process Xperts (BPX), a Mind-A-Mend Group company, is a global consulting firm specializing in SAP Business Transformation Management and integrated Toolchain Implementation across SAP Signavio, SAP LeanIX, WalkMe, and SAP BTP. With live engagements across five continents including Germany, USA, UK, Nigeria, and India, BPX serves enterprises across automotive, oil and gas, specialty chemicals, building materials, consumer goods, and mining sectors. The firm has modeled 1500+ business processes and analyzed 90,000+ process cases for global clients, helping them achieve measurable transformation outcomes ranging from $8.1M annual cost avoidance to 40% faster financial close cycles.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

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