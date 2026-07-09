Roadwork to begin next week on Tyler Parkway in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Department of Transportation expects to begin repairing portions of concrete along Tyler Parkway over Interstate 94 beginning Tuesday, July 14.

Traffic will be affected on Tyler Parkway between West Century Avenue and West Turnpike Avenue.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction. Reduced speed and a 14-foot width restriction will be in place. The traveling public should expect delays when driving through the work zone, which will be in place until October, weather permitting.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

