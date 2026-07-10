Thurston County Releases 2026 Health Equity Report

CONTACT: Renae Miller, Public Information Supervisor, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services, (360) 463-0362 or renae.miller@co.thurston.wa.us; Dr. Jennifer Freiheit, Director, Thurston County Public Health and Social Services

Thurston County Releases Updated Journey to Health Equity: Health Disparities within Thurston County 2026 Report

OLYMPIA – Thurston County has published the Journey to Health Equity: Health Disparities within Thurston County 2026 Report an essential and comprehensive examination of the health inequities facing our communities. This report provides critical insights into disparities that affect the health and well-being of Thurston County community members. It serves as a vital tool for understanding the underlying causes of health disparities.

The analysis shows how social drivers of health like financial hardship, poverty, housing, educational attainment, gender or sexual diversity, veteran status, disability status, and other influences impact people’s opportunities to lead healthy lives. The report looks closely at childhood poverty, median household income, housing cost burden, birth outcomes, and life expectancy in Thurston County and reveals how widely they vary across racial, ethnic, and geographic lines, leading to stark disparities in health outcomes. These deep inequities mean that not everyone has an equal shot at a healthy life.

For more information or to download the full report, please visit www.thurstoncountywa.gov/health-equity