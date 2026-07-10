Champs Family Automotive Now Hiring Automotive Technicians at Surprise Location

Champs Family Automotive

We are looking for technicians who want to be part of a team that values quality work, integrity, and customer care” — Josh Champ

SURPRISE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Champs Family Automotive is currently accepting applications for experienced automotive technicians at their Surprise location , located at 17141 N Dysart Road, Surprise, AZ 85378. The shop is looking for dependable, skilled technicians who are passionate about quality vehicle care, honest service, and working in a team-focused environment.This opportunity is ideal for automotive professionals with experience in diagnostics, inspections, maintenance, and repair services. Champs Family Automotive encourages candidates who take pride in accurate workmanship, clear communication, and helping customers keep their vehicles safe and reliable to apply. Champs Family Automotive serves drivers throughout the West Valley with professional auto repair and maintenance services . With locations in Surprise and Goodyear, the company continues to focus on customer trust, dependable repairs, and a welcoming experience for local vehicle owners."We are looking for technicians who want to be part of a team that values quality work, integrity, and customer care," said a representative of Champs Family Automotive. "Our Surprise location is a great place for automotive professionals who want to grow while serving the local community."Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Champs Family Automotive directly or visit the Surprise location to learn more about current technician opportunities.About Champs Family AutomotiveChamps Family Automotive provides professional automotive repair and maintenance services for drivers in Surprise, Goodyear, and surrounding Arizona communities. Their team is committed to honest communication, dependable service, and helping customers keep their vehicles road-ready.

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