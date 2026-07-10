Beyond the Mat: Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Strengthens Readiness at Guantanamo Bay

Story by Emily McCamy with contributing reporting by Lt. Brian Gluckman

Bare feet shuffle across the mats inside G.J. Denich Gym as pairs of service members practice sweeps, escapes and submissions. Experienced practitioners pause to coach beginners before the room transitions into live sparring, where every round becomes an exercise in problem-solving, perseverance and trust.

For approximately 30 regular participants representing multiple military branches, the independent Brazilian jiu-jitsu group has become more than a place to train. Meeting daily, the volunteer-led group develops physical fitness while reinforcing discipline, confidence, resilience and camaraderie.

New students are welcomed by experienced practitioners who teach the fundamentals before introducing the day’s technique, creating an environment where learning and mentorship go hand in hand.

U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Francisco Moreno III, the senior enlisted leader for U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay, discovered Brazilian jiu-jitsu later in his Navy career after years of balancing collateral duties, volunteer work, college courses and family life.

“When I was in high school, I wanted to join a wrestling team, but my high school didn’t have a wrestling program,” Moreno said. “When I joined the Navy, I spent most of my off time doing collaterals, volunteer events, taking college courses online and spending time with my family. Once I got a little older and closer to retirement, I felt I had more free time to seek out a gym and start training.”

Today, Moreno volunteers as an instructor, helping others discover the same passion for the sport.

“Seeing someone go from not knowing anything to demonstrating techniques I have shown is what motivates me to teach,” Moreno said.

For Moreno, the lessons learned on the mat mirror those required in military service.

“Discipline, resilience, confidence and camaraderie, just to name a few,” Moreno said. “BJJ is a tough sport. Just like the military is tough. You also build mental toughness that will help you get through challenging times.”

Hospital Corpsman Jullian Tran is one of those service members who has experienced that growth firsthand.

“I joined this BJJ group because I wanted to try something new, and I thought it would be good for me to be part of a community,” Tran said.

After hearing about the group from a friend, Tran stepped onto the mat with no previous experience in combat sports.

“My biggest challenge is athleticism,” Tran said. “I’ve never really been athletic, and I think that plays a big part in how newbies progress. If I would’ve exercised more in my high school years, I think I would progress faster, but I am satisfied with my progression, and I am getting more athletic by the day.”

As his confidence grew, so did his priorities.

“I realized BJJ was changing me when I started looking forward to getting some rolls in on the mat instead of wanting to play video games,” Tran said.

The benefits soon extended beyond the gym.

“BJJ has helped me as a Sailor by getting me more in shape, and it really helps being part of a good community while being away from your family,” Tran said. “I just feel happier and at peace with myself. “I’ve had way less stress since joining, and I think with less stress you just naturally gain confidence.”

Moreno has watched similar transformations play out among many of the group’s members.

“I have seen my training partners grow by building confidence and gaining discipline,” Moreno said.

Fellow instructor Sgt. Calo Giusseppe said the group’s impact reaches beyond physical fitness.

“This class helps with health and readiness, confidence and well-being,” Giuseppe said. “It teaches you how to be a leader and, like the military, makes you responsible for training and others’ safety.”

Tran encourages anyone interested in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to give it a chance.

“If another service member or anybody thought about doing BJJ, I would tell them to just do it,” Tran said. “It’s an amazing sport, hobby and self-defense. If you don’t like it, it’s okay.”

For Moreno, the greatest lesson Brazilian jiu-jitsu teaches isn’t how to win a match. It’s learning how to respond when things don’t go your way.

“Getting crushed every day by higher-level training partners and coming back every day for more is just like everyday life in the military,” Moreno said. “Knowing you can have a hard day and be better the next day is how resilience is built and BJJ will do this to you.”