USS Arlington arrives in Boston for Sail Boston 2026

BOSTON – The U.S. Navy announced the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Arlington (LPD 24) arrived in Boston Harbor to serve for the historic Sail Boston 2026 event. The ship's arrival marks the formal beginning of Sail Boston, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States.

USS Arlington is the primary host for senior military leaders, global dignitaries, and historic ceremonial events throughout the week. Mooring at Black Falcon pier, the warship stands as a visible symbol of modern Naval power, offering the people of Boston an up-close look at a ship uniquely tied to the nation's history.

“Participating in Sail Boston 2026 connects our crew directly to the nation’s maritime heritage,” said Captain Vince Libasci, commanding officer of USS Arlington. “From the cradle of the American Revolution to today’s fleet, Boston symbolizes resilience and resolve. We’re proud to represent the Navy here and to stand shoulder to shoulder with our international partners as we celebrate 250 years of freedom.”

Sail Boston 2026 is a signature event of America’s 250th birthday celebration, bringing together the U.S. Navy, international partners, and the public to commemorate 250 years of American independence and maritime heritage. The event showcases more than 50 tall ships from around the world alongside U.S. Navy vessels and key maritime partners, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience naval history, strengthen international partnerships, and celebrate the enduring spirit of freedom that has defined the nation for two and a half centuries.