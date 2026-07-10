“Presidential 1776 Award: The Ultimate Civics Showdown” Draws 1.63 Million Live Viewers

Today, the U.S. Department of Education (the Department) celebrates the success of the Presidential 1776 Award: The Ultimate Civics Showdown, with 1.63 million people tuning in to watch the national finals live on CBS, and even more viewers continuing to stream the special each day on Paramount+.

The primetime event, hosted by television host and entertainment personality Mario Lopez, brought together the brightest high school students from across the country to compete in a rigorous civics competition celebrating America’s founding and the principles that have made the United States the greatest nation in the world. The viewership for the Presidential 1776 Award underscores enthusiasm for American history and civics education.

The Presidential 1776 Award attracted more than twice CNN’s daily average audience and far exceeded the average viewership of many cable news programs. For comparison, MS NOW averages 655,000 viewers a day, while CNN averages even fewer at about 496,000.

“The numbers speak for themselves: the American people care far more about our nation’s history and the students that will lead us into the future than the lies and propaganda perpetrated by the fake news media,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “Our outstanding competitors’ passion for American history has inspired over a million people. Despite what many fringe radicals claim, America’s founding ideals and values stand firm, and they continue to unite us 250 years later.”

The Department congratulates the winners of the inaugural Presidential 1776 Award: Miriam Washut, Wyoming; Summer Brondstetter, Washington; and, Rowan Kozminski, Michigan

About the Presidential 1776 Award