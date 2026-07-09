Mayor Bowser Celebrates 15,000 Young People Participating in the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser was joined by Department of Employment Services (DOES) Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes, community partners and District youth at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy to celebrate the 47th year of the Mayor Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (MBSYEP) and the continued growth of the Career Ready Early Scholars Program (CRESP). This summer, approximately 15,000 youth ages 9 to 24 are participating in paid work experiences, career exploration opportunities and skill-building programs at nearly 700 worksites across the District.

“For nearly five decades, MBSYEP has helped young people earn their first paycheck, build confidence and discover new opportunities for their future,” said Mayor Bowser. “Mayor Barry understood that investing in young people was investing in the future of Washington, DC, and his vision created a program that has opened doors for generations of Washingtonians. This summer, 15,000 more young Washingtonians become part of that vision.”

Founded by Mayor Marion S. Barry in 1979, MBSYEP was created with a vision to provide District youth with meaningful opportunities to work, learn and build pathways to future success. As the largest per capita summer youth employment program in the country, MBSYEP has provided hundreds of thousands of Washingtonians with opportunities to earn income, gain valuable work experience and build skills that prepare them for future careers.

Building on Mayor Barry’s legacy, Mayor Bowser expanded access to workforce development opportunities for District youth by extending eligibility to residents ages 22 to 24 and strengthening pathways that connect young people to education, training and careers. Mayor Bowser also renamed the program in honor of Mayor Barry.

“Each summer, we are proud to grow Mayor Marion Barry’s legacy and build upon the impact of Mayor Bowser’s investments by opening doors for our young people,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris‑Hughes. “By providing our young Washingtonians opportunities to explore careers, build new skills and contribute to their communities, we are investing in the future of Washington, DC. This year, nearly 15,000 participants are not just preparing for their next job, they are stepping into their potential, and we are thrilled to support them every step of the way.”

More than 126,000 youth have participated in MBSYEP since 2015, earning more than $130 million in pay at over 3,700 unique host sites throughout the District. In 2017, the Mayor established the Mayor’s Opportunity Scholarship, which has awarded over $2.4 million in scholarships to over 700 participants who have gone on to attend 164 colleges and universities throughout the United States.

Mayor Bowser also celebrated CRESP, now in its fourth year. CRESP introduces District youth ages 9 to 13 to college and career pathways through hands-on learning experiences, career exploration activities, financial literacy education and enrichment programming. By engaging students earlier, CRESP helps young people build the foundational skills that strengthen the pipeline into programs like MBSYEP and other workforce development initiatives.

Today’s event was held at the Washington Nationals Youth Baseball Academy, the signature program of Nationals Philanthropies. Located on a nine-acre campus in Ward 7, the Academy provides free year-round academic, athletic and enrichment programming for young people in Wards 7 and 8 and has served more than 7,000 DC youth since 2014. The Academy was created through the public-private partnership that brought Major League Baseball back to Washington, DC, and remains a lasting investment in youth and families east of the Anacostia River.

The Academy has been an MBSYEP host site since 2016, and participants serve as staff coaches and classroom coordinators, helping lead programming for the next generation of Academy participants. All of this year’s MBSYEP participants are former Academy scholar athletes themselves, returning to the program as mentors and leaders in the same community where they grew up. Learn more about the Academy at nats4good.org/youth-baseball-academy.

“The Nationals Youth Baseball Academy is a cornerstone of our commitment to expanding opportunity for young people in Washington, DC,” said Lauren McCarthy, Vice President & Executive Director, Washington Nationals Philanthropies. “As a longtime MBSYEP host site, we provide hands‑on experience, mentorship and a supportive community that empowers participants to grow and lead in the neighborhoods they call home. Many of our youth return as coaches and mentors, reflecting the lasting impact of investing in our community east of the Anacostia River. We’re proud to help cultivate the next generation of leaders and to support Mayor Bowser’s vision for expanding pathways for DC youth.”

For more information about MBSYEP and CRESP, visit summerjobs.dc.gov. Additional information on District summer programming, including camps, library programs and free pools and splash pads, is available at summer.dc.gov.

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