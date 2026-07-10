Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 479,423 in the last 365 days.

Police investigating fatal motorcycle collision in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle overnight in Columbia.

At approximately 10:39 p.m., a 2024 Suzuki GSX1300 traveling eastbound on Route 32 between Route 29 and Shaker Drive attempted to pass a transit bus also traveling eastbound. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the bus, lost control and left the roadway.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, who remained on scene, was not injured.

Preliminarily, investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Route 32 eastbound was closed for approximately four and half hours overnight.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Police investigating fatal motorcycle collision in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.