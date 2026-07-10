Police investigating fatal motorcycle collision in Columbia

Howard County police are investigating a fatal collision involving a motorcycle overnight in Columbia.

At approximately 10:39 p.m., a 2024 Suzuki GSX1300 traveling eastbound on Route 32 between Route 29 and Shaker Drive attempted to pass a transit bus also traveling eastbound. The motorcycle collided with the passenger side of the bus, lost control and left the roadway.

The motorcycle operator was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver, who remained on scene, was not injured.

Preliminarily, investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.

Route 32 eastbound was closed for approximately four and half hours overnight.

###