Governor Morrisey Announces Administration Appointments and Leadership Updates ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today announced three appointments within state government and one upcoming leadership transition at the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

Governor Morrisey has appointed Aaron Scott Holley to the West Virginia House of Delegates to represent the 22nd District, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of Delegate Daniel Linville as the Governor's Director of Special Projects.

"Aaron has demonstrated a strong commitment to serving his community, and I am confident he will be a strong voice for the people of the 22nd District," said Governor Morrisey. "I look forward to working with him as we continue advancing policies that make West Virginia a better place to live, work and raise a family."

Governor Morrisey also named two new members to the Board of Directors of the West Virginia First Foundation, which oversees the distribution of the state's opioid settlement funds to support prevention, treatment, recovery and other efforts to combat substance use disorder across West Virginia.

Nick Fantasia of Marion County has been appointed to an expiring term ending June 30, 2029, representing Region 4. Fantasia brings extensive experience in substance abuse treatment, mental health and health care policy.

Rebecca L. Miller of Hampshire County has been appointed to an unexpired term ending June 30, 2027, representing Region 2. She succeeds Matthew Harvey, who resigned on Oct. 5, 2025. Miller brings experience in law enforcement, substance abuse treatment and mental health.

"Nick and Rebecca bring valuable experience that will strengthen the West Virginia First Foundation's important work," Governor Morrisey said. "Their backgrounds in behavioral health, recovery and public safety will help ensure opioid settlement funds are invested wisely to support West Virginians and the communities affected by substance use disorder."

Separately, Governor Morrisey announced that Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby will be departing at the end of July.

“I want to thank Chelsea Ruby for her years of leadership of the Department of Tourism and her service to the people of West Virginia. Chelsea will help us during the transition as we identify the next Secretary. Effective August 1st, Curtis Capehart, my Director of Policy, will assume duties as Acting Secretary of the Department.

Capehart has been handling tourism and many other issues for the governor’s office and will provide for a smooth transition.

Chelsea has worked in three administrations. Most recently, she led the Department of Tourism’s America250 Capital City Celebration that welcomed tens of thousands of visitors to the State Capitol Complex and celebrated our nation's heritage in a way that made all West Virginians proud. I am grateful for Chelsea’s role in helping make our America250 program one of the absolute best in the nation.

I thank Chelsea for her accomplishments and appreciate her support during the transition to the new leadership of the Department. I am looking forward to building on the momentum of our tourism industry, which showcases West Virginia to visitors from across the country and around the world.

We live in the most beautiful state in America and will continue to tell our story across the globe.”