AACD's Give Back a Smile Celebrates 27 Years; Christopher Sprout, DDS Joins Colorado Volunteers in Expanding the Program

Christopher Sprout DDS Headshot

Christopher Sprout, DDS contributes to two programs with a combined track record of restoring smiles for more than 2,000 people across the country.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two community dental programs with deep roots in Colorado are marking significant milestones in 2026, and Christopher Sprout, DDS has been a volunteer contributor to both.The Metro Denver Dental Society's Smile Again program has provided more than $900,000 in cost-free dental care to qualifying residents in the Denver area, delivered through a network of volunteer dentists and specialists. The program is organized through the Metropolitan Denver Dental Foundation and connects patients with participating providers at no charge.At the national level, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry's Give Back a Smile program is marking its 27th year in 2026. Since launching in 1999, the program has restored the smiles of more than 2,000 people across the country, with more than $20 million in donated dental services provided by volunteer dentists and dental labs.Christopher Sprout, DDS has contributed more than 400 hours of community service to both programs, along with other local volunteer efforts in the Denver area."Good dentistry should reach people who are rebuilding their lives, not only those who walk in the front door," said Christopher Sprout, DDS. "These programs give people access to care that can genuinely change how they move through the world."Christopher Sprout practices general and cosmetic dentistry, implant prosthetics and surgery, orofacial pain, and the treatment of sleep and temporomandibular disorders. He is based in Golden, Colorado.For information on the MDDS Smile Again program, visit mddsdentist.com. For information on the AACD Give Back a Smile program, visit givebackasmile.com.About Christopher Sprout, DDSChristopher Sprout is a dentist in Golden, Colorado. His clinical work spans general and cosmetic dentistry, implant prosthetics and surgery, orofacial pain, and the treatment of sleep and temporomandibular disorders. Born and raised in Southeast Colorado, Christopher Sprout studied at the University of Denver and earned his dental degree at the University of Colorado School of Dentistry. He later completed a fellowship in implant dentistry at the Medical College of Georgia. He owned and operated The Genesee Dental Group in Golden, where his practice focused on restoring function and appearance for a wide range of patients.Christopher Sprout has completed thousands of hours of hands-on and classroom continuing education and holds Fellow status in the Academy of General Dentistry, the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies, and the International Association of Physiologic Aesthetics. He is a founding member of the Colorado Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry and has served in leadership roles within the Colorado Academy of General Dentistry. His professional memberships include the American Academy of Orofacial Pain, the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, and the Denver Implant Study Club.Christopher Sprout, DDS has also given his time to community programs, contributing more than 400 hours of service through the MDDS Smile Again program and the AACD Give Back a Smile program. He believes good care starts with listening , and he plans treatment around each patient's goals.

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