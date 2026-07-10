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Niagara County Launches “Neighborhood Business of the Month” Recognition Program

The Niagara County Center for Economic Development today announced it has established a new “Neighborhood Business of the Month” recognition programNeighborhood Biz.7.9.26 to highlight small, locally-owned businesses that contribute to the county's economy and enhance the quality of life in communities throughout Niagara County.

"We all know of these small, neighborhood businesses that offer a great product or service that people often only hear about through word of mouth,” said Niagara County Legislator Rich Andres, Chairman of the Economic Development Committee.  “These are usually the businesses that also take an active interest in trying to improve their local community.  So, with this program, we want to shine the spotlight on them and hopefully introduce their business to a wider audience.”

Andres said the award is open to any for-profit business located in Niagara County, with a particular focus on small, locally-owned businesses. Residents are encouraged to nominate eligible businesses for consideration, focusing on areas like quality products, customer service, community involvement, innovation, longevity, or other achievements that have made the business standout. 

Nominations are accepted year-round and will remain eligible for consideration in future months. Anyone can submit a nomination by completing the online form at https://forms.gle/QeprKwwQ6KTnVUaLA  or by visiting niagaracountybusiness.com.   The nomination form should only take a few minutes to complete.

“Winners will be recognized by the Niagara County Legislature and have their story promoted throughout the county,” said Andres.  “This is chance to let everyone know about your favorite businesses and bring them some recognition for the great job they do.”

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Niagara County Launches “Neighborhood Business of the Month” Recognition Program

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