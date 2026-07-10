Harlem Fine Arts Show Brings Summer Festival of Art, Culture, and Community at Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons July 17-19

HFAS Summer Festival graphic HFAS Summer Festival Musical Guest GLRYA

Art enthusiasts, collectors, cultural and culinary supporters to experience over 50 artists & galleries, 15+ chefs, musical talent & community organizations

SOUTHAMPTON , NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHEN

Friday, July 17

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Daytime festival

● 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Talks on Summer Festival Stoop Soundstage

● 7:30 p.m. Salute to Creole Food Festival founder Fabrice Armand & chefs

● 8:00 p.m. Richard Pelzer II acknowledges community beneficiaries:

- Azurest Property Owners Association

- Bridgehampton Child Care & Recreational Center

- Christ Episcopal Church, Sag Harbor

- Eastern Shore (NY) Chapter of The Links

- Harlem Arts Alliance

- Local TV, Inc.

- NAAIA NY Tri-State Chapter

- Sag Harbor Hills Improvement Association

Saturday, July 18

8 a.m - 5 p.m. Daytime festival

● 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Talks on Summer Festival Stoop Soundstage

● Noon - 4 p.m. Culinary Brunch Experience

● 2:30 p.m Ann Tripp, Black radio celebrity media personality, will accept an honor for her contributions to the culture and community

● 6 p.m. - 10 p.m. The Rakiem Walker Project featuring GLR¥A will headline Saturday Night Live Music Experience

● 6 p.m. Evening event benefiting Alzheimer’s Association

● 7:30 p.m. B. Smith Legacy Celebration, led by her husband Dan Gasby. Lifestyle celebrity/Hamptonite B., who died of Alzheimer’s, will be honored for her work as an advocate, restaurateur, and art patron

● 7:45 p.m. Special presentation and acknowledgement to Robert Graham Carter with daughter Heather

Sunday, July 19

● 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Daytime festival with salutes to the Harlem Arts Alliance (HAA) and local Long Island artists, including Robert Carter and Frank Frazier

● 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Art Talks on Summer Festival Stoop Soundstage

● Noon - 4 p.m. Culinary Brunch Experience

○ 2 p.m. - 2:15 p.m. SALUTE TO LEGACY ARTISTS:

- Frank Wimberley: the late master painter, educator, cultural visionary

- Robert Graham Carter: artist, storyteller, cultural ambassador

- Otto Neals: master printmaker, painter, sculptor

- Frank Frazier: global artist, community treasure

WHERE

Duck Walk Vineyards Hamptons, 231 Montauk Highway (Route 27), Water Mill, N.Y. 11976

● Hampton Jitney round-trip transportation packages from NYC and NJ locations: visit hfas.org/hfas-summer-festival-2026/#transportation

WHAT

● The HFAS Summer Festival: Harlem to the Hamptons

● Presented in collaboration with the Creole Food Festival

● 50 curated immersive art galleries & artist engagement experiences

● 15 celebrity-chef culinary experiences

● 8 panel discussions during Art Talks about art in the Black community

● Live jazz & world-music performances

● Classic & luxury automobile displays

● Lifestyle and real estate showcases

● Air-conditioned tents

● Luxury rest stations

● Online - HFAS Virtual Arts District, virtual platform that connects the world’s leading galleries with HFAS’s global network of collectors & art enthusiasts.

● ExhibitIQ digital operating system platform for art purchased

HOW

● Visit the Harlem Fine Arts Show Summer Festival website to learn more, purchase tickets, view a detailed schedule of events, and sign up for Artletter newsletter

● Follow Harlem Fine Arts Show; YouTube @harlemfinearts; TikTok: @harlemfineartsshow; Instagram: @harlemfinearts; Facebook: @harlemfinearts; LinkedIn: @harlemfinearts.

● Join the online conversation using #HFAS #SummerFest #HarlemFineArtsShow #BlackArtMatters #BuyBlackArt

WHO: Art enthusiasts, collectors, cultural and culinary supporters

ARTISTS:

● Angie St. Louis: Brooklyn-born virtual artist who works primarily on wood and canvas, using mixed media that includes some oil paint and acrylic.

● Basil Watson: Jamaican-born artist and sculptor

● Benford Stellmacher: Multi-faceted creative with a permanent collection in Atlanta, GA

● DaQuanne Cherry: Multi-disciplinary artist based in New York City

● Dion Pollard: Painter based in Maryland

● Fitgi Saint-Louis: Experiential designer and multimedia artist

● Coco Head Pottery: Ceramic sculpture by Laurie-Lee Smith

● DollyRose Arts: Immersive celebration of mixed media art by Carla E. Wade

● Don O’Bannon: Contemporary American painter, cultural storyteller, collector artist, known for bold, story-driven oil paintings rooted in music and cultural history

● Keonna Thomas: HFAS Virtual Arts District ambassador, photographer, visual artist, founder of KTV Creations, creates cinematic, symbolic imagery rooted in identity, memory, and transformation

● Rashana Miller: Jewelry designer of handmade adornment fabricated with metals, vintage and found objects

● SympleeTuft: Haitian American nurse turned textile artist

CHEFS:

● Chef Leen (Kathleen Coy): chef, mom, entrepreneur; Food Network Chopped champion (July 17 evening)

● Chef Jeff Jeffrey Morneau (JMA): founder of a luxury creative agency (culinary brunch)

● Chef Lioness (Jennifer Corporan): Dominican American social worker turned private chef and entrepreneur (July 17-19)

● Chef Cisse (Cisse Elhadji): owner of PB Brasserie; Senegalese. (July 18 evening)

● Chef Yala: owner of La Cocina de Yala; Dominican (July 17-19)

● Chef Bintou N’Daw: James Beard Award semi-finalist; executive chef (July 17 evening)

● Chef Claude Lewis: Food Network Chopped champion (July 17 evening)

● Chef Todd Richards: James Beard Award semi-finalist; executive chef at the Waldorf Astoria; owner of Que-riosity in Atlanta (July 18 evening)

● Chef Rudy Straker: executive chef at Oula, modern Caribbean fusion with global inspiration in NJ; master griller and smoker; Cuban and Barbadian (July 17-19)

● Chef David Destinoble: owner/executive chef, Kaychefs Restaurant Group; former chef to the vice-president of Haiti; Haitian (July 18 evening)

ART TALKS:

● HFAS Summer Festival Stoop Soundstage panel talks produced by WesleyLately, Stacy Graham-Hunt & LaBrew Solomon II

HFAS AND PARTNER LEADERSHIP:

● Yarissa Reyes, director of diversity, equity, and inclusion engagement, Alzheimer's Association

● Doris Saintil Phildor, health systems director, Alzheimer's Association

● Fabrice Armand, founder, Creole Food Festival

● Richard E. Pelzer II, managing partner and general manager, HFAS

● Dan Gasby, strategic partnership ambassador, HFAS

SPONSORS: Dan’s Papers; WBGO 88.3 FM; NiLu Gift Shop; WBLS; Strategic Communications Partner

WHY

About the Harlem Fine Arts Show: HFAS is the largest traveling African Diasporic art show in the United States. Since its inception in 2009, HFAS has had over 100,000 visitors, traveled to 10+ cities, and showcased 100+ artists and galleries. Founded by Dion E. Clarke, HFAS brings together contemporary artists with a growing class of collectors.

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