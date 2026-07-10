Long An International Port Named 'SMART GREEN PORT COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2026' Elevating Position in Asia Pacific

Long An International Port becomes the first Vietnamese port to receive Frost & Sullivan's Smart Green Port Company of the Year 2026 award for the Asia-Pacific region Smart Green Port initiatives implemented across Long An International Port Long An International Port connects with partners at ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026

TAY NINH, VIETNAM, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As it participated in ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Long An International Port celebrated another major milestone, becoming the first Vietnamese port to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan (USA) with the " Smart Green Port Company of the Year 2026 " award for the Asia-Pacific region under the Best Practices Awards program. The recognition and the port's participation at ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026, marks two significant milestones that further reinforce Long An International Port's growing regional position in advancing smart, green ports and sustainable logistics.Strengthening the Position of Vietnamese PortsAs global supply chains continue to shift towards green development, digitalization, and sustainability, technological innovation, operational efficiency, and ESG performance have become key indicators of competitiveness for modern ports.The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award recognizes Long An International Port's commitment to innovation, international integration, and the development of a logistics ecosystem aligned with Vietnam's national development strategy.Mr. Vo Quoc Huy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Long An International Port, said, "This award recognizes the development strategy we have been pursuing, with technology, green transformation, and operational excellence as the foundation for creating sustainable value for our customers, partners, and the entire supply chain. It also inspires us to continue innovating, strengthen our competitiveness, and contribute further to the development of Vietnam's logistics industry."Technology and Green Transformation Drive Competitive AdvantageOne of the key factors behind Frost & Sullivan's recognition is Long An International Port's integrated investment strategy in technology and sustainable development.The Port continues to enhance its integrated digital ecosystem through enterprise, terminal, and logistics management platforms, including SAP S/4HANA, Terminal Operating System (TOS), E-Port, and Warehouse Management System (WMS), which seamlessly connect terminal operations, warehousing, transportation, and customers. This approach improves operational efficiency, enhances transparency, and strengthens connectivity throughout the logistics value chain. Alongside digital transformation, the port has implemented a range of green initiatives, including rooftop solar power, electric cranes, and energy-efficient solutions. These initiatives support the port's ESG commitments and Vietnam's Net Zero targets while contributing to a more sustainable port operations.Sharing Long An International Port's Development Model at ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026Held from 7–9 July 2026 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026 brought together more than 300 industry leaders, experts, government authorities, port operators, shipping lines, and technology providers to discuss digital transformation, artificial intelligence (AI), green ports, energy transition, and supply chain resilience.During the conference, representatives of Long An International Port presented the Port's Smart Green Port model, sharing practical experience in digital transformation and in developing an integrated port–industrial–logistics ecosystem. The presentation attracted strong interest from the international logistics community as it reflected the evolving direction of port development across the region.An Integrated Logistics Ecosystem Driving Regional ConnectivityAt the exhibition, Long An International Port showcased its 1,935-hectare integrated port–industrial–logistics ecosystem, bringing together seaport infrastructure, industrial parks, manufacturing, and logistics services within a single integrated value chain.Strategically located at the gateway connecting Ho Chi Minh City, the Mekong Delta, and international shipping routes, the ecosystem helps optimize cargo flows, reduce logistics costs, and improve supply chain efficiency. It also continues to strengthen Long An International Port's role as a key logistics gateway in Southern Vietnam.Looking Ahead to ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027Building on the success of ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2026, Long An International Port has been selected as the Host Port for ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027, scheduled to take place from 23–25 March 2027 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.Hosting the event reflects the international logistics community's recognition of Long An International Port's continued development. It also creates an opportunity to showcase Vietnam's port infrastructure, logistics capabilities, and investment environment to global stakeholders.ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 is expected to serve as a regional platform for government authorities, industry leaders, and logistics professionals to strengthen collaboration, encourage innovation, and share solutions for building more sustainable supply chains across ASEAN.Being the first Vietnamese port to receive Frost & Sullivan's "Smart Green Port Company of the Year 2026" award and being selected as the Host Port of ASEAN Ports & Logistics 2027 marks another important milestone for Long An International Port. These achievements also help promote Vietnam's port and logistics industry in international markets.As global supply chains continue to evolve, Long An International Port remains committed to investing in modern infrastructure, technology, and sustainable development. The Port continues to develop its integrated port–industrial–logistics ecosystem, strengthening competitiveness and enhancing the connectivity of Vietnam's seaports with regional and global supply chains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.