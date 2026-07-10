Westchester County Youth Bureau Hosts Fifth Invest Fest

Published: 09 July 2026

Annual Day of Fun for County Youth

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The Westchester County Youth Bureau (WCYB) hosted its fifth annual Invest Fest –a fun-filled day at the County’s Ridge Road Park to highlight the Youth Bureau’s many successful “Invest in Kids” programs. Close to 200 young people from across the County engaged in fun, educational and interactive experiences that kept them motivated and moving. They also enjoyed a picnic lunch and live music with a DJ.

The youth partner agencies generously sponsored a wide range of activities designed to be light hearted, creative and mindful such as the WJCS Affirmation Spinning Wheel, the WCA Westchester Kid’s Dreamboard, and the United Way Spatial Awareness Cup Challenge. Other activities included giant Jenga, corn hole and bookmark making. The event continues to be a unique opportunity for youth to gather at one of the County’s pristine parks and learn about the many resources the County has in place to support them.

The Youth Bureau’s “Invest in Kids” funding provides important programs that focus on advocacy, substance use prevention, academic support, college and employment readiness, healthy relationships, civic engagement, physical health and social/emotional well-being.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “I had such a great time walking around the park and checking out the activities. The agency volunteers I spoke to have so much enthusiasm and clearly love showing our kids a good time. As part of our ‘Invest in Kids’ program, the partner agencies we fund provide fun and meaningful programming for County youth not just today but all year long. I want to thank WCYB Executive Director Ernest McFadden and his dedicated team for collaborating with our partners to make Invest Fest another resounding success.”

WCYB Executive Director Ernest McFadden said: “Invest in Kids (IIK) Fest, also known as Invest Fest, is celebrating its fifth year of bringing young people together! This event serves as a network opportunity for young people to experience camaraderie with other youth throughout the County, while gaining access to existing youth services and supports. An additional aim is to demonstrate the good work of the IIK network of youth service providers to the broader community and key stakeholders throughout the County. We are grateful to our partner agencies for helping us share the ‘Invest in You’ message—encouraging young people to build connections, foster a sense of belonging, and support one another.”

2026 Invest Fest Participating Partner Agencies:

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Boys and Girls Club of Northern Westchester

Carver Center

Clay Arts Center

CLUSTER

Groundwork Hudson Valley

The Guidance Center

Mount Vernon Youth Bureau

My Sister’s Place

New Rochelle Youth Bureau

Peekskill Youth Bureau

Slater Center

Teatown Lake Reservation

The harris project |CODA

United Way of Westchester and Putnam

Volunteer New York!

Westchester Children’s Association

Westchester Jewish Community Center

White Plains Library Foundation

Yonkers Partners in Education