Sessions Announces Hearing on Emerging Fraud Threats and the Evolving Landscapes

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Government Operations Chairman Pete Sessions (R-Texas) today announced a hearing on “Emerging Fraud Threats and the Evolving Fraud Landscape.” This builds on the House Oversight Committee’s larger efforts to identify and eliminate fraud within the federal government. During the hearing, members will examine the use and effectiveness of digital identity verification platforms to combat fraud threats and protect American taxpayers. Members will also discuss how to identify, monitor, and prevent emerging fraud threats, as well as understand how these threats continue to change over time.

“Federal government agencies must be up to date with the latest resources to adequately detect and prevent fraud. Hackers and fraudsters are turning to increasingly sophisticated methods to break into federal government systems and steal taxpayer benefits. Identity verification is critical tool for preventing identity theft-based fraud and protecting Americans’ peace of mind. I look forward to hearing from witnesses about how Congress can use the latest and greatest security solutions to combat fraudsters’ evolving methods and better position agencies to stop fraud before it starts,” said Subcommittee Chairman Sessions.

WHAT: “Emerging Fraud Threats and the Evolving Fraud Landscape”

DATE: Wednesday, July 15, 2026

TIME: 2:00p.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

WITNESSES:

Jordan Burris, Vice President and Head of Public Sector Strategy, Socure

David Maimon, Head of Fraud Insights, SentiLink

Marisol Cruz Cain, Director, Information Technology and Cybersecurity, U.S. Government Accountability Office

WATCH: This hearing is open to the public and will be livestreamed here.