Public Notice: Temporary Road Closure – Orla Road & NM Highway 128

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE NOTICE 🚧

The Lea County Public Works Department and Constructors, Inc. would like to notify the public of a temporary road closure to allow crews to safely complete critical roadway improvements.

📅 Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

🕕 Time: 6:00 A.M. – 6:00 P.M.

📍 Location: Intersection of Orla Road & NM Highway 128

The intersection will be closed to all traffic during this time while construction crews install a new right-hand turn lane as part of the ongoing roadway improvement project.

🚗 Detour Information:

Northbound and southbound traffic on Orla Road will be detoured to Battle Axe Road. Please plan ahead, allow extra travel time, and follow all posted detour signs and traffic control devices.

⚠️ For everyone's safety, please use caution when traveling near the construction zone and obey all traffic control personnel and signage.

📞 Questions?

Constructors, Inc.: 575-640-3828

Lea County Road Department: 575-391-2940

📢 Please help us spread the word! Share this notice with your family, friends, coworkers, neighbors, and anyone you know who regularly travels this route. Your help in sharing this information will assist motorists in planning ahead and avoiding unnecessary delays.

Thank you for your patience and cooperation as these important roadway improvements are completed.