SRF-JRMC Boosts Fleet Readiness with a 360-Degree Tank Inspection System

YOKOSUKA, Japan - The U.S. Naval Ship Repair Facility and Japan Regional Maintenance Center (SRF-JRMC) is revolutionizing how it maintains the U.S. 7th Fleet with the deployment of a shipboard storage tank inspection system that drastically reduces the time and risk of inspecting shipboard tanks. The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL) delivered the Insertable Stalk Inspection System 360 (ISIS360) to naval maintenance crews in Yokosuka and Sasebo, Japan, in May, transforming a weeks-long process into one that takes only a few hours.

Developed by the NRL, the ISIS360 is a portable system designed to assess the condition of the thousands of tanks and voids found on naval vessels without human entry. Traditionally, inspecting these confined spaces required sailors to drain fluids and physically enter potentially hazardous environments. The new system removes the need for human entry in most cases, significantly improving personnel safety.

The technology consists of a compact, 360-degree camera suspended from a universal mount that fits over a tank’s hatch. Maintenance teams on the ship's deck can remotely control the camera to view a live feed of the tank’s interior and conduct a thorough visual pre-assessment.

At the heart of the system is software developed by the NRL that analyzes the high-resolution imagery. This Corrosion Detection Algorithm maps the tank’s internal structure and calculates the percentage of corrosion on its surfaces. By automating analysis, the software provides objective, repeatable data, removing human subjectivity that can vary between inspections and ensuring a consistent assessment standard across the entire fleet.

The adoption of ISIS360 has received positive feedback from maintenance leadership at SRF-JRMC. Kouji Koizumi, branch head for Yokosuka’s Corrosion Control Information Management Program, noted that the system has been "permanently adopted as a means of reducing costs and time for maintenance." While significant defects still require a follow-up human-entry assessment, Koizumi stated such incidents are "relatively rare," allowing the inspection process to be dramatically accelerated.

The integration of ISIS360 into SRF-JRMC’s maintenance workflow marks a significant step forward in the service's push for greater efficiency and readiness. By leveraging advanced camera systems and data analysis, SRF-JRMC can more rapidly identify and address degradation in its ships, ensuring vessels remain safe, structurally sound, and ready for deployment with less risk to its sailors and at a lower cost.

For over 75 years, SRF-JRMC has been the linchpin of U.S. naval operations in the Pacific region by providing intermediate and depot-level repair for the ships of the U.S. 7th Fleet.