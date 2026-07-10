Notification of Voluntary Water Restrictions Effective July 7

By Gale Ketteler

Posted Wednesday, July 8, 2026

In response to increasingly dry conditions in Forsyth and surrounding counties, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities is implementing Stage 1 - voluntary water conservation measures effective July 7. To help conserve water throughout the system, customers are strongly encouraged to take conservation measures to limit water use and prevent the waste of water.

Simple changes now can protect local water supplies for essential needs and help avoid mandatory restrictions. Use the tips below to maintain your home and yard while conserving water.

Voluntary water conservation measures include:

Limit watering lawns, landscaping and other vegetation to no more than one hour per day Water only before 9 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Fix leaks promptly (dripping faucets, toilets, irrigation systems) Install low-flow aerators on faucets and showerheads, and water-saving devices in toilets Keep showers to five minutes or less Turn off faucets while shaving, brushing teeth or rinsing dishes Limit the use of dishwashers and washing machines and only run with a full load Limit the washing of vehicles and pressure washing Refrain from hosing down sidewalks, driveways, or patios Delay filling swimming or wading pools unless necessary Hotels and other lodging are encouraged to ask guests staying more than one night to reuse towels

To ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply, WSFC Utilities is closely monitoring the four system statuses required by policy to warrant a declaration of water shortage: drought conditions in the Yadkin River basin, system-wide water demand, water levels at W. Kerr Scott Reservoir and flow conditions in the Yadkin River. While the system’s drinking water supply remains strong, the time has come for customers to proactively use their water wisely. Further restrictions will be announced if additional triggers are met.

Water conservation measures and the related stages are clearly outlined in the City of Winston-Salem’s Water Shortage Response Plan, adopted through the Water System Policy Resolutions.