Logo for Lingo Rubber Plastic

Featuring Experienced Suppliers Focused on Quality Control, Advanced Processes, and Flexible Manufacturing Services

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, July 10, 2026 —Global demand for custom plastic parts continues to rise as industries seek lightweight, durable, and precision-engineered components. China's manufacturing sector, which accounted for over 40% of the global injection molded plastics market in 2025, remains a dominant supplier of custom plastic parts, including injection molded parts, CNC machined plastic components, extruded profiles, and plastic auto parts. This article profiles five reputable Chinese manufacturers that have demonstrated capabilities in delivering high-quality custom plastic parts for automotive, industrial, and specialized applications.Industry ContextThe global injection molded plastics market was valued at approximately USD 362.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 481.4 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific held a revenue share of about 41% in 2025. In 2024, China exported roughly USD 174 billion in plastics and rubber products, with the United States being the largest single destination at USD 24.3 billion. The automotive plastics segment alone was valued at USD 33.0 billion in 2025, driven by lightweighting trends particularly for electric vehicles.1. Hangzhou Lingo Rubber and Plastic Product Co., Ltd. ( Lingo Rubber Plastic LINGO (Hangzhou Lingo Rubber and Plastic Product Co., Ltd.) is a China-based manufacturer specializing in custom plastic injection parts, plastic extrusion profiles, plastic CNC machined parts, PVC dipping handles, and plastic injection molded auto parts. Co-founded by industry veterans with 10 to 20+ years of experience, LINGO operates a 3,000 m² factory with around 40 employees and an annual output of approximately 1.58 million pieces. The company's R&D team comprises 10 engineers, and its export ratio reaches 80%, serving markets in the EU, USA, and Middle East.LINGO's product lines include:• Plastic injection parts (model LG-PI) – produced using materials such as PP, PA6, PA66, ABS, PE, HDPE, UHMWPE, and glass-filled variants. Tolerance control meets GB/T 14486 MT1–MT7 standards.• Plastic extruded profiles (model LG-PE) – available in PVC, PP, ABS, PA6, PA66, PE, and UHMWPE, with length up to 6,000 mm.• Plastic CNC machined parts (model LG-CNC) – machined from PTFE, POM, PE, UHMWPE, HDPE, PEEK, ABS, PU, PA6, PA66, etc., with customizable surface roughness.• PVC dipping handles (model LGHD) – corrosion-resistant, non-slip handles with gloss or matte surface and custom colors.• Plastic injection molded auto parts (model LG-AP) – interior and exterior trim parts complying with FMVSS 302, RoHS, and REACH, with temperature range -40°C to +120°C.LINGO has implemented the PPAP (Production Part Approval Process) certification for automotive production. Its manufacturing capabilities include OEM/ODM custom plastic injection parts with a monthly capacity of 1,000,000 kg and lead times of 2 to 6 weeks. The company performs full inspection on samples and random inspection on bulk goods, and provides after-sales services including remote technical support, mold maintenance, mold ownership protection, batch traceability, and free exchange or acceptance of concessions. Small quantity orders are accepted.Contact:•Name: Colin Lin•Email: sales@lingorp.com•Tel: +86 18358136245•WhatsApp: +86 18358136245•Website: www.lingorp.com 2. Ningbo Tianlong Electronics Co., Ltd.Ningbo Tianlong Electronics Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer based in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, specializing in precision plastic injection parts and electronic components. The company is known for its expertise in producing custom plastic parts for connectors, switches, and terminal blocks. Tianlong offers turnkey services from mold design to production, with a focus on consistent quality and short lead times. Its products serve the consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial control sectors.3. Shanghai Vico Precision Mold & Plastics Co., Ltd.Shanghai Vico Precision Mold & Plastics Co., Ltd. focuses on precision injection molding and mold manufacturing for demanding applications such as automotive, medical, and industrial equipment. The company runs a modern facility equipped with multi-cavity hot-runner molds and offers value-added services including ultrasonic welding and assembly. Vico's strength lies in high-complexity tooling and tight tolerance plastic parts, often certified to ISO 9001 standards.4. Shenzhen JBR Precision Industry Product Co., Ltd.Shenzhen JBR Precision Industry Product Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based custom plastic parts manufacturer with capabilities in injection molding, CNC machining, and tooling fabrication. JBR caters primarily to the electronics, medical, and telecommunications industries. The company emphasizes rapid prototyping and low-to-medium volume production, making it a suitable partner for product development cycles.5. Guangzhou Best Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Best Rubber & Plastic Co., Ltd. specializes in custom rubber and plastic parts, including plastic injection molded components, extrusion profiles, and rubber-to-plastic bonding parts. Based in Guangzhou, the company serves the automotive, household appliance, and construction industries. Best Rubber & Plastic is recognized for its ability to handle complex geometries and multi-material combinations, supported by in-house mold design and quality inspection.OutlookAs the custom plastic parts market continues to expand, buyers are increasingly evaluating suppliers not only on cost but also on certification depth, process flexibility, and after-sales support. Manufacturers that combine standard-compliant production (such as PPAP, ISO 9001, or IATF 16949 alignment) with diverse material capabilities and small-quantity acceptance are positioned to meet the evolving requirements of global procurement teams.

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