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Agent Byrd remembered by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Academy

Cadets from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) Academy honored the memory of fallen Parole Agent Joshua Byrd. The four-mile annual run, held by Academy Class 490, honors fallen deputies and peace officers who were lost the previous year.

During the ceremony held after the June 19 run, students presented shadow boxes to the fallen officers’ agencies or families.

Parole Agent II Alfred Gibbs was one of the Division of Adult Parole Operations (DAPO) representatives and participants. He presented Agent Joshua Byrd’s shadow box. Agent Byrd was killed in the line of duty in 2025.

“We thank the LASD Academy class for their commitment to and remembrance of all fallen officers, including our beloved agent,” according to DAPO. “We also thank all DAPO participants. Thank you, Parole Agent II Gibbs for accepting the honor and shadow box on behalf of Jessica Byrd and family.”

Submitted by the Division of Adult Parole Operations

Parole agents at the Colors Run to honor fallen officers.
Parole Agent Byrd information at the Colors Run.
Group photo of people holding shadow boxes honoring fallen officers as well as Parole Agent Joshua Byrd.

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Agent Byrd remembered by Los Angeles Sheriff’s Academy

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