RJD correctional counselor boxes for charity on USS Midway

Correctional Counselor Patrick Wingo proudly represented RJ Donovan Correctional Facility (RJD) and CDCR with a victory at the 21st annual Battle of the Badges boxing event.

The high-stakes charity matches took place Saturday, June 20, aboard the historic USS Midway Museum.

Facing off against Carlos Salgado of the US Navy, Wingo dominated the match in front of a packed crowd. The thrilling bout concluded in the third round when Wingo defeated Salgado via a technical knock-out (TKO). With the ruling, he brought home the win for law enforcement.

The annual Battle of the Badges brings together peace officers, military personnel and emergency first responders. They compete in an exhibition of athleticism and camaraderie. Proceeds from the landmark event raise funds for local youth programming. Wingo’s victory highlights the dedication, discipline and competitive spirit of CDCR’s correctional staff.

The 21st annual Battle of the Badges is a premier fundraising event for the Community Youth Athletic Center (CYAC). Based out of National City, the CYAC is a non-profit organization dedicated to offering at-risk and underprivileged youth a constructive alternative to self-defeating behavior.

About the USS Midway

The historic venue for the event, the USS Midway (CV-41), serves as a fitting backdrop for battles of grit and determination. Commissioned in September 1945, just days after the end of World War II, the Midway was the largest ship in the world for the first decade of her service.

She served as the flagship in the Persian Gulf during Operation Desert Storm in 1991 before being decommissioned in 1992. Today, permanently docked in San Diego, the legendary aircraft carrier operates as one of America’s most visited military ship museums, honoring the legacy of those who serve.

Submitted by Lt. K. Cottrell

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