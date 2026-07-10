Harrison Co. Advises the Wonderful Company on Strategic Sale of Grapevine Nursery Assets

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harrison Co., an investment banking firm dedicated to advising family- and founder-run businesses, announced that it acted as the exclusive financial advisor to The Wonderful Company regarding the disposition of the company’s grapevine nursery, Wonderful Nurseries, LLC. Following Harrison Co.’s review of strategic alternatives for the assets, The Wonderful Company chose to sell a significant portion of its Nursery-related farmland including grapevine mother blocks, while retaining a smaller amount of acreage and the existing facilities.The Wonderful Company is one of North America’s leading privately held enterprises, producing and distributing globally recognized brands such as Wonderful Pistachios, Wonderful Citrus, POM Wonderful, FIJI Water, Teleflora, JUSTIN Wines, Lewis Cellars, and Landmark Vineyards. With major operations in California’s Central Valley’s, where it is among the region’s largest employers, as well as Texas, Fiji and Mexico, Wonderful is the world’s leading grower of tree nuts and America’s largest citrus grower.Co-founded and co-led by Stewart and Lynda Resnick, The Wonderful Company is recognized for its leadership in philanthropy and sustainable agriculture practices. To date, the Resnicks and their foundations have committed more than $2.5 billion in support of education, health and wellness, infrastructure, and sustainability initiatives, making them among the most prolific global philanthropists.Nancy Ervin, Partner at Harrison Co., commented, “The Wonderful Company continues to demonstrate how thoughtful business decisions can drive both operational objectives and long-term contributions to the agricultural community. We are proud to have advised on a transaction that positions the business to support world-class research and scientific advancement for years to come.”ABOUT HARRISON CO.Harrison Co. is a consumer investment banking firm built specifically to help family- and founder-run businesses sell their companies or raise capital. Its team of experienced financial professionals advises clients in complex industries on critical strategic decisions including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, and financing to deliver optimal outcomes. Harrison Co. offers personalized service from offices in Salt Lake City, Miami, Los Angeles, and Fresno.

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