DRE Update: Thinking of Becoming a Real Estate Broker? Here's what you need to know.

Published: July 9, 2026

The following outlines key qualifications and documentation requirements for prospective applicants seeking to sit for the broker license examination administered by the Department of Real Estate (DRE).

Under Real Estate Law, specifically, sections 10150.6 and 10153.2 of the Business and Professions (Bus. & Prof.) Code, broker license applicants must meet both education and experience requirements. Candidates are required to successfully complete eight college-level courses. In addition, applicants must demonstrate at least two years of full-time licensed salesperson experience or present equivalent qualifying experience obtained within the last five years.

The eight required courses must be completed through either (1) a regionally accredited college or university (accredited by an agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education) or (2) a private vocational school whose courses have been approved by DRE.

Applicants must submit appropriate proof of course completion. For courses taken at a college or university, official transcripts are required. For courses completed through a private vocational school, applicants must provide course completion certificates.

Applicants who submit proof of current membership in the State Bar of California are exempt from the pre-license education requirements.

The experience requirement may be satisfied through licensed salesperson experience or equivalent experience. To qualify using licensed salesperson experience, an applicant must have been actively engaged in full-time real estate activities as a licensed salesperson for at least two out of the last five years immediately preceding the date the broker application is submitted. This experience must be documented by completing and submitting a Licensed Experience Verification (RE 226) form for each responsible broker. The RE 226 form must be completed and certified under penalty of perjury by the salesperson and their responsible broker.

If the broker responsible is unavailable to sign the RE 226 form, the salesperson must also submit an Experience Certification (RE 228) form. This form must be completed and signed by two individuals in a related professional capacity who can attest to the applicant’s activities with that broker and who are not related to the applicant by blood or marriage.

In lieu of licensed salesperson experience, applicants may qualify by demonstrating equivalent experience gained during two out of the last five years immediately preceding the date the broker application is submitted.

Equivalent experience must be documented by completing and submitting a Non-Licensed Experience Verification (RE 227) form for each experience claimed. Applicants must also provide supporting documentation, such as W2 forms, 1099 forms, employment contracts, or license certifications, as applicable. The RE 227 form must be certified under penalty of perjury by the applicant and by two individuals in a related professional capacity, who are not related to the applicant by blood or marriage and who can attest to the applicant’s activities.

Qualifying equivalent experience may include, but is not limited to: work as an escrow or title officer; service as a loan officer in a capacity directly related to the financing or conveying of real property; experience as a subdivider or speculative builder, performing comprehensive duties involving the purchase, financing, development, and sale or lease of real property; work as a real property appraiser; experience as a real estate licensee in another state; and experience in activities that fall within certain real estate license exemptions under the California Business & Professions Code.

Applicants should note that claims of equivalency based on activities requiring a real estate license, when performed without proper licensure, will not be accepted. Additionally, DRE may conduct further review and inquiry when evaluating all claimed experience.

The only exemption to the experience requirement applies to applicants who hold a degree from a four-year college or university, with a major or minor in real estate. Applicants must provide proof of the degree through official college or university transcripts.

Whether qualifying through licensed salesperson experience or equivalent experience, applicants are encouraged to submit complete and detailed information on all required forms, along with sufficient documentation. This will assist DRE in determining eligibility and help avoid unnecessary processing delays.

For comprehensive information on broker license examination qualifications and the application process, please visit DRE's website.