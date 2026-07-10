Emerging Pop R&B Artist Karlotta Releases New Song and Video ‘Put Your Money on Me” via Banner Records

Put Your Money On Me cover art

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, rising Pop R&B artist Karlotta released her latest single ‘Put Your Money On Me’. With a cheeky, playful tone and distinct vocal performance, Karlotta proves that her talent is something you can bet on.Karlotta began her singing career in Detroit where she built a reputation in R&B circles as a standout vocalist with undeniable stage presence. With experience as a professional background singer, she caught the attention of Banner Records President & CEO John Anthony, who immediately saw her star quality. Her first single, ‘Diamond Girl’, made a strong impact at radio, receiving notable airplay and becoming a favorite on WOCM Ocean 98.1 (Ocean City, MD).‘Put Your Money On Me’ was written by acclaimed songwriter Bryan Steele, whose catalog includes placements in hit television series such as Shameless, The Vampire Diaries, and Pretty Little Liars. Steele has also earned multiple songwriting honors, including “Best Soundtrack” at the Laughlin Film Festival.The single was produced by John Anthony and Larry Luther at the legendary Mr. Smalls Studios in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, bringing together polished production, infectious hooks, and Karlotta’s unmistakable vocal style. Put Your Money on Me is sure to connect across Pop, R&B, and Adult Contemporary audiences alike.The official music video for “Put Your Money On Me” premieres alongside the digital release, visually amplifying the song’s confident and playful energy. Featuring a blend of live performance scenes, glamorous styling, and casino-inspired imagery, the video captures the bold charisma and vibrant personality that define Karlotta as an artist. "Put Your Money On Me' can be streamed on all platforms (here) For Press Inquiries: Shannon Hyde | Star Strategies PR | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

Karlotta- 'Put Your Money On Me' (Official Video)

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