Water Summary Update: Drought expands in areas of northern and western Iowa, east returns to normal conditions

DES MOINES – Dry conditions in late May resulted in degraded conditions across much of the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

While southeastern Iowa experienced above-average moisture that returned central and eastern portions to normal conditions, the northwest saw an unseasonal dry June. These conditions maintained the active drought watch designation for northwest Iowa under the Iowa Drought Plan, while the rest of the state's drought regions remain under a normal designation. Concurrently, the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) indicated that approximately one-third of the state is experiencing moderate drought conditions.

Statewide precipitation for June averaged 5.22 inches, which is 0.04 inches below normal. However, this average does not demonstrate that the localized monthly totals varied from a deficit-heavy 0.92 inches in Cherokee to an isolated high of 14.75 inches in Russell. Temperatures across Iowa averaged 70.3 degrees, sitting 0.40 degrees above normal, with extreme highs reaching 97 degrees in late June. Overall, June 2026 ties multiple years as the 64th warmest and ranks as the 96th driest June in 154 years of statewide records.

Streamflow levels across the state generally remained within normal bounds, though localized variations reflected regional precipitation differences. Similarly, soil moisture conditions showed regional disparity, with drying trends in the upper layers across northern regions contrasted by higher moisture retention in southern Iowa.

Looking ahead, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center outlook for July offers no clear signal for temperatures and precipitation statewide. The seasonal outlook suggests that while newly developed dryness in northern Iowa may be removed, drought conditions in the far northwestern region are projected to persist through September.

“Precipitation trends split the state in June, bringing welcome moisture to the southeast while conditions degraded across the north and west. A drought watch remains in place for northwest Iowa, and seasonal outlooks indicate that this regional dryness will likely persist through the remainder of the summer,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, DNR Environmental Specialist.

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, visit

www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.