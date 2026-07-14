Philadelphia Commercial Model Danni Derr Stars in FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Reaching Billions Worldwide

Philadelphia commercial model Danni Derr featured on FIFA World Cup 2026 billboard in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Native Cements Her Place Among the City's Most In-Demand Modeling Talent — Just in Time for the World Cup Final on July 19

Every campaign was a stepping stone to this moment. Billions are watching and I'm proud to represent Philadelphia on a global stage.” — Danni Derr

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the FIFA World Cup 2026 approaches its historic final on July 19, Philadelphia commercial model Danni Derr is already making her mark on the global stage. Derr secured a featured role in the official FWC26 Philly campaign produced by Maestro Filmworks — placing her across 23 Philadelphia billboards with 46 photos and an influencer kit, reaching millions of visitors in the city and billions watching worldwide.Born and raised in Philadelphia, Derr brings nearly a decade of experience across commercial print, lifestyle modeling, on-camera productions, television, corporate and convention appearances, spokesperson work, and high-profile live brand campaigns. Her credits include Apple TV+ (Dope Thief), Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay (FOX), Todd Oldham, Billie Eilish × Atmos USA, Monster Energy/Nitro Circus, Monster Energy/Fleet Week New York, High Noon/X Games Sacramento, HBO/Skate Philadelphia, AT&T, Samsung, D'USSÉ, LaCroix, Sambazon, Hair Buzz/Sensationnel, Borgata, Congress Hotel Cape May, Bally's Dover Casino, Fuji Bikes, Visit Philadelphia, and Team Boxing League — among many others. Full credits at bookdanni.com.With a reputation built on professionalism, versatility, and an undeniable on-camera presence, Derr has become one of Philadelphia's most sought-after commercial talents — appearing in campaigns that reach local, national, and global audiences."It's hard to take a bad photo of Danni because of her mesmerizing beauty. Her energy when she shows up is what you want in a model — positive, pleasant, and well prepared."— Aperture Priority F1pt2, Photographer"To represent my city this way — for a World Cup where millions are traveling to Philadelphia and billions are watching — is something I prayed for and worked toward for years. I'm beyond grateful and proud to represent Philadelphia on a global stage."— Danni DerrWith the World Cup final days away and Philadelphia in the global spotlight, now is the time to book one of the city's most versatile talents. Visit bookdanni.com.ABOUT DANNI DERRDanni Derr is a Philadelphia-born commercial model and on-camera talent with nearly a decade of experience spanning commercial print, television, spokesperson work, corporate appearances, and live brand campaigns. Full credits and booking at bookdanni.com.MEDIA CONTACTAvery LaneAssistant to Danni Derrhello@meridiantalenthouse.combookdanni.com@danniigurl | Instagram

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