Philadelphia Commercial Model Danni Derr Stars in FIFA World Cup 2026 Campaign Reaching Billions Worldwide
Philadelphia Native Cements Her Place Among the City's Most In-Demand Modeling Talent — Just in Time for the World Cup Final on July 19
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Derr brings nearly a decade of experience across commercial print, lifestyle modeling, on-camera productions, television, corporate and convention appearances, spokesperson work, and high-profile live brand campaigns. Her credits include Apple TV+ (Dope Thief), Kitchen Nightmares with Gordon Ramsay (FOX), Todd Oldham, Billie Eilish × Atmos USA, Monster Energy/Nitro Circus, Monster Energy/Fleet Week New York, High Noon/X Games Sacramento, HBO/Skate Philadelphia, AT&T, Samsung, D'USSÉ, LaCroix, Sambazon, Hair Buzz/Sensationnel, Borgata, Congress Hotel Cape May, Bally's Dover Casino, Fuji Bikes, Visit Philadelphia, and Team Boxing League — among many others. Full credits at bookdanni.com.
With a reputation built on professionalism, versatility, and an undeniable on-camera presence, Derr has become one of Philadelphia's most sought-after commercial talents — appearing in campaigns that reach local, national, and global audiences.
"It's hard to take a bad photo of Danni because of her mesmerizing beauty. Her energy when she shows up is what you want in a model — positive, pleasant, and well prepared."
— Aperture Priority F1pt2, Photographer
"To represent my city this way — for a World Cup where millions are traveling to Philadelphia and billions are watching — is something I prayed for and worked toward for years. I'm beyond grateful and proud to represent Philadelphia on a global stage."
— Danni Derr
With the World Cup final days away and Philadelphia in the global spotlight, now is the time to book one of the city's most versatile talents. Visit bookdanni.com.
ABOUT DANNI DERR
Danni Derr is a Philadelphia-born commercial model and on-camera talent with nearly a decade of experience spanning commercial print, television, spokesperson work, corporate appearances, and live brand campaigns. Full credits and booking at bookdanni.com.
MEDIA CONTACT
Avery Lane
Assistant to Danni Derr
hello@meridiantalenthouse.com
bookdanni.com
@danniigurl | Instagram
Avery Lane
American Luxury LLC
hello@meridiantalenthouse.com
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