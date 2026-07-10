MAGDALENA TUL TEAMS UP WITH GRAMMY-NOMINATED SONGWRITER KEN HIRSCH FOR NEW SINGLE 'YOU NEVER LOVED AT ALL'
The single tells a story of longing for the right kind of love, blending an infectious melody with deep emotional resonance. The passionate, hard-hitting bridge is sure to captivate fans and have them singing along.
"Working on this track has been an absolute dream," said Magdalena Tul. "Ken’s songwriting along with co-writer Marti Sharron has shaped decades of music, and this song brings a fresh, vibrant energy that I cannot wait to share with my listeners."
“You Never Loved At All’ is out now on all streaming platforms (here), and the official lyric visualizer can be viewed on YouTube. A worldwide radio release is slated to follow.
For Press Inquiries: Shannon Hyde | Publicity | shannon@starstrategiespr.com
John Anthony President/CEO
Banner Records U.S.A.
info@bannerrecords.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
Magdalena Tul - 'You Never Loved At All' (Official Lyric Visualizer)
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.