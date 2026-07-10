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MAGDALENA TUL TEAMS UP WITH GRAMMY-NOMINATED SONGWRITER KEN HIRSCH FOR NEW SINGLE 'YOU NEVER LOVED AT ALL'

You Never Loved At All Cover Art

LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, July 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Banner Records released Magdalena Tul’s catchy and impactful “You Never Loved At All”. The single is available now on streaming platforms worldwide and is being released to radio worldwide. Written by acclaimed songwriter Ken Hirsch, known for hits, "If I Could”, "I've Never Been to Me", and "Two Less Lonely People in the World", alongside the late Marti Sharron, the song is brought to life by Magdalena Tul’s powerhouse vocals.

The single tells a story of longing for the right kind of love, blending an infectious melody with deep emotional resonance. The passionate, hard-hitting bridge is sure to captivate fans and have them singing along.

"Working on this track has been an absolute dream," said Magdalena Tul. "Ken’s songwriting along with co-writer Marti Sharron has shaped decades of music, and this song brings a fresh, vibrant energy that I cannot wait to share with my listeners."

“You Never Loved At All’ is out now on all streaming platforms (here), and the official lyric visualizer can be viewed on YouTube. A worldwide radio release is slated to follow.


For Press Inquiries: Shannon Hyde | Publicity | shannon@starstrategiespr.com

John Anthony President/CEO
Banner Records U.S.A.
info@bannerrecords.com
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Magdalena Tul - 'You Never Loved At All' (Official Lyric Visualizer)

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MAGDALENA TUL TEAMS UP WITH GRAMMY-NOMINATED SONGWRITER KEN HIRSCH FOR NEW SINGLE 'YOU NEVER LOVED AT ALL'

Distribution channels: Music Industry


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