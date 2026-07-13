Splash Tents.com Powers 5 Loaves Ministries with National Expansion of Custom Event Tent Booths for Community Outreach

5loaves ministry back wall with step repeat custom logo 10x10 tent by splashtents 5 loaves custom logo canopy tent 10x10 made by splashtents.com 5 loaves ministry custom logo 10x10 splash tent for community outreach events sachse tx

Splash Tents partners with 5 Loaves Ministries to provide custom event tent booths across TX that boost visibility for community outreach across DFW, Texas.

Splash Tents makes it possible for us to stand out and look our best while we serve – all at an affordable cost.” — Says a 5 loaves representative.

SACHSE, TX, TX, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Splash Tents, Inc., a premier manufacturer of industrial-strength branded gear, is proud to announce an expanded partnership with 5 Loaves Ministries, a Sachse-based organization dedicated to food security and emotional restoration. By deploying high-impact Custom Event Tent Booths, Splash Tents is helping the ministry anchor its mission of "more than a meal" at school districts, community parades, and regional outreach hubs across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and beyond.As the demand for non-profit event infrastructure grows, organizations are increasingly seeking tools that combine professional visibility with logistical ease. Based in Sachse, TX, 5 Loaves Ministries serves over 800 families weekly.Engineering Excellence for High-Impact Community OutreachThe collaboration between Splash Tents and 5 Loaves Ministries represents a strategic shift in how non-profit community outreach is executed. Traditionally, volunteer organizations have relied on lightweight retail canopies that often fail under the rigors of frequent outdoor use. Through this partnership, 5 Loaves Ministries utilizes a professional 10x10 Custom Event Tent Booth to define their territory at major North Texas events, such as the Sachse Christmas Parade and Wylie ISD backpack programs.Key technical advantages of the Splash Tents non-profit event tent footprint include:• High-Peak Custom Canopy Tents: These structures are designed with an elevated interior clearance and a sharp, high-peak profile that acts as a visual beacon. In crowded community outreach environments, these High-Peak Custom Event Tent Booths ensure that 5 Loaves Ministries remains visible from over 50 feet away, signaling a safe destination for those seeking support.• Built-to-Last Structure and Materials: To support the heavy-duty nature of non-profit outreach, these booths are engineered with high-strength square steel. This "built-to-last" construction is designed to withstand the unpredictable North Texas winds, ensuring that the ministry’s investment serves the community for years to come.• Triple-Layer Fabric Protection: Every custom event tent manufactured by Splash Tents includes three essential protection layers for year-round reliability: UV Protection 97-99 rated to prevent graphic fading and to protect the skin, a water resistant coating not waterproof, and Fire Retardant treatment (meeting CPAI-84 standards) to comply with strict fire marshal codes at stadium and park events. Splash Tents canopy tents are also equipped with top attachment nuts that connect the top to the frame in the center on all 4 sides for added security, along with velcro straps that connect to the trusses on the inside along with a third protection layer “velcro corners” to connect the top to the frame on the edges. All these added features allow for long term usage.• Free Stunning Designs: To maximize "screaming" brand fidelity, Splash Tents provides personalized professional graphic design services at no cost. This ensures that every community outreach organization has access to world-class visuals, full-bleed digital printing, and Pantone-matched colors that rival national corporate brands.• One-Person, under 3-Minute Set-Up: Clients have repeatedly mentioned the ease of use of these custom event canopy tents . Recognizing that volunteer time is a non-profit's most valuable resource, these custom event tent booths feature rapid-deployment technology. A single person can transition the booth from its compact case to a fully branded station in under 3 minutes, making it the ideal solution for fast-moving non-profit teams.The "Canopy of Support" Community InitiativeA cornerstone of this national rollout is the Splash Tents Free Upgrade Program. Understanding the unique financial constraints of faith-based outreach and social service organizations, Splash Tents, Inc. provides a Free Upgrade for Ministries, Non-Profits, Veterans, and Churches. This program ensures that those serving on the front lines have access to professional-grade hardware and enhanced printing features without exceeding their operational budgets."At its core, 5 Loaves Ministries is about neighbors caring for neighbors," said a representative for 5 Loaves Ministries."Whether we are at a local Back to School Bash or a community outreach event in Dallas, having a professional and inviting presence allows us to reflect our values in a tangible way. Splash Tents makes it possible for us to stand out and look our best while we serve – all at an affordable cost”. Says a 5 loaves representative.A Nationwide Standard for Non-Profit Event InfrastructureWhile 5 Loaves Ministries serves as a flagship example of faith-based community outreach, these professional custom event tent booths by Splash Tents, Inc. are widely accepted by a diverse range of organizers, sports marketing agencies, and corporate brand ambassadors nationwide.In an era where "experiential marketing" is often associated with high-budget corporate launches, Splash Tents, Inc. is proving that the same principles of visibility and durability apply to the non-profit sector but at an “affordable price”. By providing industrial-grade custom event tents for community outreach in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and across the United States, Splash Tents is helping the "helpers" command the attention their missions deserve.Future-Focused Brand Fidelity in North TexasAs Splash Tents, Inc. continues to scale its support for the non-profit sector, its hardware remains the gold standard for organizations that require long-term durability. The partnership with 5 Loaves Ministries is a cornerstone of the company’s mission to elevate local organizations through its "Canopy of Support" initiative."We believe that the organizations doing the most important work in our communities should have the most professional tools," says Zohra Charanya of Splash Tents, Inc. "These Custom Event Tent Booths ensure that the path to hope is clearly marked and impossible to miss.By offering specialized support for Veterans, Churches, and Non-Profits, we are helping build a more resilient community infrastructure throughout North Texas and beyond."Looking ahead, Splash Tents, Inc. is focused on expanding its footprint within the non-profit and experiential activation space. By continuing to innovate in digital printing and structural engineering, the company ensures that every organization—from national sports platforms to local food pantries—can command attention and deepen their connection with the public.Splash Tents, Inc. specializes in top quality premium grade Custom Event Canopy tents, Tradeshow Exhibit Displays, flag banners, table covers, and retractors. Splash Tents helps non-profits and professional agencies nationwide create durable brand experiences that command attention.

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