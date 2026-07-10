GQ Makes History as First All-Female Quartet to Win Barbershop Harmony Society's International Gold Medal

GQ Celebrates Historic Win

Sunday Night Social is the first all-voices quartet with the first married couple to medal at the International contest

This was a historic night for the BHS. GQ earned this championship the same way every champion has — through years of work and outstanding performances.” — Robert Rund, CEO

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Barbershop Harmony Society (BHS) crowned GQ as its 2026 International Quartet Champion on Saturday night, marking the first time in the organization's 88-year history that an all-female quartet has won the title. The historic win capped a landmark week at the Society's International Convention, held June 28–July 5 at The Dome at America’s Center, which drew more than 5,700 attendees representing eight countries.GQ — which formed in college a decade ago as a “Girls Quartet” — earned gold with a score of 93.4%, topping a field of 52 quartets from around the world in the Society's International Quartet Contest. The quartet is composed of Amanda Sandroni (tenor), Katie Gillis (lead/bari), Ali Hauger (lead/bari), and Samantha Tramack (bass). Across three rounds, GQ performed six songs spanning Broadway, pop, and Americana, distinguished by their tight tuning, rich vocal texture, and high-energy stage presence.Founded in 1938 as an all-male organization, BHS opened its membership to all people in 2018 under a new strategic vision, Everyone in Harmony. The first non-male quartets competed at the International level in 2022, the same year GQ placed fourth; the quartet placed fifth in 2025 before claiming the top prize this year in St. Louis.The 2026 contest delivered a second milestone alongside GQ's win: Sunday Night Social, a mixed-gender “All Voices” quartet from the Rocky Mountain District, finished fifth with a score of 6,544 points (90.9%) — the first time a mixed-voice quartet has medaled in the Society's International Quartet Contest. Sunday Night Social's members are Ashley Wigginton, Tim Brooks, Seth Fetzer, and Tyler Wigginton.“This was a historic night for the Barbershop Harmony Society. GQ earned this championship the same way every champion has — through years of work and outstanding performances. We're glad the record now reflects what our membership already looks like: singers of every voice, competing at the highest level," said Barbershop Harmony Society CEO Robert Rund.The five full finishers in the 2026 International Quartet Contest were: GQ (93.4%), Gimme Four (93.1%), Full Effect (92.3%), First Take (91.0%), and Sunday Night Social (90.9%).Beyond the contest stage, the 2026 International Convention brought a full week of programming to downtown St. Louis, including public performances throughout the city. Additional contests included chorus finals and youth and next-generation programs. More than 5,700 attendees from seven countries attended — among the best-attended conventions in recent years. The Society's next International Convention will be held July 4–11, 2027, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.Links to video assets:

GQ - Mothers & Daughters (Maddie Zahm cover) • 2026 BHS International Quartet Champions

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