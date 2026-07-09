Virginia Beach fentanyl trafficker sentenced to 10 years in prison

Ryan Dale Anderson, 40, of Virginia Beach, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

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