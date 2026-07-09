Illegal alien from Mexico sentenced to over two years in prison after using a stolen identity to vote in U.S. elections

Jose Maria Hernandez Bautista, 43, an illegal alien from Mexico, was sentenced to over two years in prison after using a stolen identity to vote in U.S. elections.

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